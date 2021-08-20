'I'm Brave, Smart': US Teacher Encourages Students To Say Positive Affirmations; Lauded

Gideons Elementary School in Atlanta, US, has grabbed the limelight after the video of a teacher who launched a mission to make her students realise the importance of ‘self-worth’, went viral. In an attempt to boost the kids’ self-esteem, the lecturer asks the pupils to shout positive affirmations to themselves in a mirror — "I am smart!" "I am a good person!” while they hoot and cheer for themselves in the background. This is an activity to encourage self-love, Neffiteria Acker, the Atlanta teacher seen in the video holding the mirror to the fourth graders, told US broadcaster 'Today Parents'. The idea, she stated, first emerged with her 5-year-old daughter, whom she asked to practise this method.

"When we're on our way to school, I have her repeat affirmations to me, starting with, 'I am.' Usually, I just ask her to tell me something good about herself. She'll say, 'I'm a fast eater,' or, 'I'm a fast runner.' Then I'll add to it: 'You're also really brave. So why don't you say, "I'm brave,” the hero teacher told the network. She added that the activity generated a tremendous amount of confidence and self-value even for herself and her daughter by example. "So, I decided to do it with our students,” she said.

I had chills listening to them say their affirmations 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/X67TnPYKGm — Cierra Levay Broadway (@levaymusic) August 11, 2021

Kids were nervous at first, then gained confidence

In the nearly 15-second footage, the teacher held the full-body mirror and asked the students to look at just themselves and say amazing affirmations that motivate them to perform better. Kids were heard shouting "I am smart," "I am a good person" and "I am strong and independent” among many other things as they each lined up in front of the mirror. The awe-inspiring video was originally shared on Twitter by Cierra Broadway and is now being widely circulated. "I just felt literal chills when I heard them saying these things that they came up with on their own, "Broadway separately told Fox TV station. She said that the children were nervous at first but eventually gained confidence. ”Hearing them speak that life and love into themselves. It was emotional,” the sentimental teacher said in televised remarks.

It’s not that deep. It’s just kids point out something positivity for themselves. — Tronnn (@TronnnPhu) August 14, 2021

Black teachers make this world a better place 🥺❤️ — CurlyyBryy. (@BryyyLaPYT) August 13, 2021

Educational research has shown that students, regardless of race, learn better from black teachers — Cameron (@poptart_ravioli) August 14, 2021

I’m not sure why the ending got cut off, but a lot of you wanted to hear what the last kid said…..Here it goes 🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZXPNeFUkAk — Cierra Levay Broadway (@levaymusic) August 14, 2021

I love the new generation of teachers — sweet jones jr. (@cuh_ma_ra) August 13, 2021

Lil timmy was the loudest! Always the loudest one in the room dat be lying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Klasic Rock a.k.a Twyst Wiseman (@3liquidpro) August 13, 2021

They don’t even realize how great this exercise is . I wish my teachers did this . — Elena (@Youscream_elena) August 14, 2021

“i am cool” — char (@gavesomanysigns) August 15, 2021