The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Photo Of Healthcare Workers Flying To NY Amid COVID-19 Crisis Takes Internet By Storm

What’s Viral

As COVID-19 infections in New York continue to spike, image of more than dozens of medical workers from Atlanta who flew to NY to provide help has gone viral.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pics

As the coronavirus infections in New York continue to increase, the picture of more than dozens of medical workers from Atlanta who flew to New York to provide additional help has gone viral. Not only are the people applauding the “brave souls” for contributing against the fatal COVID-19 but people also ‘adored’ their smile along with the enthusiasm. The image was posted by South West Airlines on Instagram and since then it has been shared by various people across social media platforms hailing the frontline fighters of the pandemic. As of March 30, the United States has confirmed at least 142,637  coronavirus cases and 2,485 fatalities.

The caption said, “While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals. These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own.”

It added, “ Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough. Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbours, and more have a fighting chance.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Southwest Airlines (@southwestair) on

Read - UK Hospitals About To Be Flooded With 'tsunami' Of COVID-19 Patients: Indian-origin Doctor

Read - Doctors On COVID-19 Duty At 2 City Hospitals To Be Accommodated At Pvt Hotel

Heartbreaking plea by NHS doctor

While the doctors from Atlanta were hailed for standing up in need for New York, an NHS doctor from London posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice the essential precautionary measures. Natalie Silvey is reportedly an anaesthetic registrar working in London and that her face is of someone who spent at least nine hours in personal protective equipment and urged people to do social distancing. The post took several rounds on the internet and many other doctors also started posting pictures of the “pain” they go through while treating people with coronavirus. 

Read - Doctors Of Lok Nayak And GB Pant Hospitals To Be Accommodated At Delhi's Lalit Hotel

Read - 14 Medical Staff From Delhi's RML Hospital Including 6 Doctors And 4 Nurses Quarantined

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES