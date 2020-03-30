Photo Of Healthcare Workers Flying To NY Amid COVID-19 Crisis Takes Internet By Storm

As the coronavirus infections in New York continue to increase, the picture of more than dozens of medical workers from Atlanta who flew to New York to provide additional help has gone viral. Not only are the people applauding the “brave souls” for contributing against the fatal COVID-19 but people also ‘adored’ their smile along with the enthusiasm. The image was posted by South West Airlines on Instagram and since then it has been shared by various people across social media platforms hailing the frontline fighters of the pandemic. As of March 30, the United States has confirmed at least 142,637 coronavirus cases and 2,485 fatalities.

The caption said, “While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals. These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own.”

It added, “ Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough. Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbours, and more have a fighting chance.”

Read - UK Hospitals About To Be Flooded With 'tsunami' Of COVID-19 Patients: Indian-origin Doctor

Read - Doctors On COVID-19 Duty At 2 City Hospitals To Be Accommodated At Pvt Hotel

Heartbreaking plea by NHS doctor

While the doctors from Atlanta were hailed for standing up in need for New York, an NHS doctor from London posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice the essential precautionary measures. Natalie Silvey is reportedly an anaesthetic registrar working in London and that her face is of someone who spent at least nine hours in personal protective equipment and urged people to do social distancing. The post took several rounds on the internet and many other doctors also started posting pictures of the “pain” they go through while treating people with coronavirus.

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

Read - Doctors Of Lok Nayak And GB Pant Hospitals To Be Accommodated At Delhi's Lalit Hotel

Read - 14 Medical Staff From Delhi's RML Hospital Including 6 Doctors And 4 Nurses Quarantined

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.