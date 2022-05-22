'Impressive': House On Zillow Named 'Basement Home' Submerged Underground Lists For $35k

A unique house that has submerged underground named 'basement house' has been doing the rounds on the internet because of its bizarre setup. A unique house was listed on the real estate website Zillow when it grabbed the attention of many. The photo of the house on the website revealed the interior of the house with small windows.

The viral house has two bedrooms and one bathroom that comes equipped with a washer and dryer and the property even comes with an above-ground shed. The house that was built in 1951 didn't appear to look as appealing from the outside but several photos of the house prove otherwise. As the house is underground, there are no clear photos of how any future buyer is meant to enter the home. The website says 'property offers lots of possibilities!', as per Daily Mail.

We will call this The Basement Home and it’s amazinggggg. Currently listed for only $35k in Deer Creek, IL. pic.twitter.com/dpc1lHFSIM — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) May 17, 2022

Why does the house cost $35,000?

The house sits on an area measuring 832 square feet, a spacious lot, and only has its roof visible as it is predominantly underground. According to the listing on the website, "Currently the home is rented but could be a great home to buy and build a larger home with the spacious lot there are plenty of possibilities." The post showing the images of the house have accumulated mixed reactions on the internet, wherein some people said that they wouldn't mind living underground while others were in doubt about why the home even exists, as per Daily Mail.

A user on Twitter wrote, "Wow. These comments. There are so many people who would love to have this place to call home. You may have walked right past them on the way from your warm house to your stable job." A second one mentioned, "Hmm, where do you enter/exit the home at?" A third user expressed, "Did the house burn down and they just roofed the foundation?" Another user went on to say ''The parents got fed up of their kid living in the basement and not moving out at almost 40 and took the rest of the house with them.'' ''A house with helicopter parking in that price range? Impressive!'' a user by the Twitter name @escapecar wrote.

