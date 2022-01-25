Last Updated:

Imran Khan’s Ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith Aces Wordle; Pakistan PM Gets Trolled In The Process

On Tuesday, the British journalist jumped onto the Wordle bandwagon and shared her results on Twitter, a move that opened floodgates for trolls of Imran Khan.

It seems like Twitter never fails to remind Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Jemima Goldsmith was the 'best thing' that happened to Pakistan and him. On Tuesday, the British journalist jumped onto the Wordle bandwagon and shared her results on Twitter, a move that opened floodgates for Imran Khan's trolls.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Jemima flaunted her Wordle score and how she managed to guess the 'Word of the Day' in just 2/6 chances. As netizens praised her impeccable result, one of her followers had an unusual request leading back to her marriage with PM Imran Khan. 

The user named 'Caitiff Knight' upon seeing Goldsmith's brilliance at Wordle requested her to return to Imran Khan saying that he is 'nothing' without her. Asking her to reunite with the PTI leader, the user asserted that Imran Khan was being 'fooled' by his friends.

Another user took a screenshot of the hilarious request saying, "I bet the creator of Wordle didn’t expect someone to react like this to one of the posts about the game." His post earned a reply from the British journalist who laughed it off and said that she was expecting that people would invoke her ex-husband in every tweet of hers for the rest of her life.

Netizens troll Imran Khan

Jemima Goldsmith's Wordle result and what followed thereafter ultimately turned out to be a trolling session for Prime Minister Imran Khan. One netizen heaped praises on her asking how she managed to spend 9 years with him, while Pakistan was already fed up in just 3 years. Another called her the 'best thing' that happened to Pakistan and Imran Khan, calling their divorce 'a huge loss'. Others relentlessly urged her to reconsider her marriage once again.,

