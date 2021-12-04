In Ahmedabad, Woman Eats 'fire Golgappa' Perplexing Netizens; Video Goes Viral

Food videos are one of the most-watched content on the Internet in recent times. People enjoy watching them for a variety of reasons, including trying something new in their own kitchen or being intrigued by an unusual recipe that has its own place on the internet. A video from Ahmedabad, Gujarat is circulating on the internet where a woman is seen having 'fire golgappa,' which is getting a lot of attention lately.

The short video was shared by an Instagram user named Krupali Patel from Ahmedabad, as per her Instagram page. The video starts with the golgappa vendor lighting the fire on golgappa with a lighter, as the fire intensifies, he quickly put it in the mouth of the woman, who is standing right behind him. As it happens on the screen, a funny sound of a woman in the background can be heard saying, "Frands...Okay Byeee." The caption of the video reads, "Okay bye. Fire Panipuri. In Ahmedabad."

Video received lot of attention

The video was shared a week ago and since then it has attracted a lot of eyes. As of now, the video has more than 2 lakh 47 thousand views with over 10 thousand likes. It also welcomed a substantial amount of comments from netizens. One Instagram user wrote, "Tikha bola tha toh aag laga di dhuaa nikaal diya." Another user wrote, "That flame was on inside the mouth too."

The third comment in the video read, "Yaar muh jal jayega." Many locals also asked for the location of the particular vendor in the comments section.

Other weird dishes

Fusion dish has gained a lot of attraction in the past few years, these videos get a huge number of views. Recently a video was making rounds where a man was seen making "Oreo Pakoda," which was criticised by a lot of people on the internet. A Twitter user named Raman tweeted the video with the comment "Oreo ke pakode from Ahmedabad, Gujarat." Similarly, another video, which also comes from Gujarat shows a street vendor preparing chat with mango and ice cream, which has also gotten backlash online.

(Image: Instagram/@foodiekru)