In Andhra Pradesh, Woman Gets Husband Married To Ex-lover On Request; Trio Living Together

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a woman arranged for the marriage of her husband and his former lover, and the three agreed to live under one roof. Significantly, the man's former lover made a request to his wife, Vimala, asking if she could marry her husband, and his wife not only obliged but also officiated the marriage at a temple with all the rituals.

A man named Kalyan, a popular Social Media content creator from Ambedkar Nagar of Dakkili in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati started making videos after completing his degree. He came in contact with Vimala who is from Kadapa, both started off as friends and soon married before beginning to make content jointly, and creating a sizeable social media buzz.

Man meets former lover; duo request his wife to accept their marriage

As Kalyan and Vimala lived a happily married life, Kalyan met his former lover met him after a long time. The girl named Nitya Sree who is from Visakhapatnam reportedly shifted to a place in the couple's locality. Nitya Sree also comes from the world of content creation. Kalyan and Nitya Sree had been close friends in the past and were in a relationship. However, their relationship didn't last long due to unavoidable circumstances. The two had then not been in touch for a long time.

Nitya Sree once came to meet Kalyan and came to know that he is already married to Vimala. Out of intense love for him, she urged Vimala with folded hands to agree to her request of tying the knot with Kalyan. Nitya Sree teamed up with Kalyan and requested Vimala to agree to the marriage and the duo even told Vimala that the three of them could live together.

In a shocking response, Vimala not only agreed to the proposal but also officiated the marriage at a temple performing all the necessary rituals. The three also clicked a joint picture after the marriage. This picture has gone viral on social media and has sparked varied reactions.

Image: Pixabay