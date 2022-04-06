In Andhra, Thief Gets Stuck In Hole He Drilled Himself To Escape With Silver Ornaments

A thief got stuck in a wall hole while escaping with stolen silver ornaments from a temple. The incident took place at Jadupudi village in Kanchili Mandal in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The offender's intentions to decamp with valuables of the temple went unfulfilled as the hole he drilled in the wall couldn’t let him escape.

The offender has been identified as R Papa Rao. Rao is a 30-year-old who is reported to be addicted to liquor. He entered the Jami Yellamma Temple of Jadupudi village through a small window and looted all the silver ornaments of the idols.

After stealing around 20 grams of silver ornaments from the temple, R Papa Rao’s intentions to flee with silver ornaments went all topsy-turvy as he shouted for help while being stuck in the hole that he had drilled in order to escape.

After being caught in an awkward position in the hole, locals saw him struggling to come out of the hole as he howled for help, soon after which he was rescued from the hole by locals and was offered water. He was later taken into custody by local police after the precious jewels from the Jami Yelllamma Temple were recovered.

Several videos of the incident have been posted on micro-blogging site Twitter. The helpless thief is seen continuously pleading with passers-by to help him get out of the small hole that he dug for himself.

The police of Jadupudi village under Kanchili Mandal in Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh said that R Papa Rao has been committed to crimes to fulfill his thirst for liquor. The police have assured locals not to worry as R Papa Rao would be kept under the district police custody for this and his prior cases as well to ensure that he does not indulge in petty crimes to fulfill his addiction.

The Police confirmed that R Papa Rao had earlier stolen an LPG cylinder from his own mother’s house and had numerous cases in his name under similar offences. This isn't the first time a thief has failed to steal something. A burglar recently went into a residence in Assam to steal goods and then paused in the middle of his robbery to cook khichdi for himself because he was hungry.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI