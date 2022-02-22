In Assam, Vegetable Vendor Buys His Dream Scooter By Paying Sack Full Of Coins

The popular usage ‘every penny counts,' was taken to heart by a vegetable vendor from Assam who proved that even little savings can bear good returns in future. In a unique turn of events, Hafizur Akhand, a modest vegetable vendor in Assam purchased his dream scooter by paying a big sack full of coins. Akhund, who is a resident of Assam’s Barpeta saved coins worth Rs 22,000 for over a year and bought a two-wheeler from the earnings.

Assam's vegetable vendor with a sack full of coins gets his dream scooter

Akhund’s story came to the fore after Youtuber Hirak J Das shared a heartwarming video depicting his story. In the video, the two-wheeler showroom staff can be seen counting a huge pile of coins paid by Akhund.

Speaking on the incident, Hafizur Akhand told ANI of the whole saga behind his coin savings, "I wanted to buy a two-wheeler, but the cost was too big that required me to save over a long period of time,” he said.

"I started saving coins for almost a year and approached a two-wheeler company promotion event and told them about my savings in coins. They then took the coins to their showroom to count and the amount turned out to be Rs. 22,000," Akhand further said.

Meanwhile, the staff members who offered the vegetable vendor his dream scooter after counting his Rs 22,000 worth of coins, said, "It took us two to three hours to count the sack full of coins. We accepted the payment for the two-wheeler in coins and the rest of the amount was paid through financing.”

With ANI Inputs

Image: Facebook/ HirakJDas