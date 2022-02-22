In Australia, Guests At Wedding Reception In Mosman Get Into A Fight On Street; Watch

A wedding reception is a joyous moment for a bride and groom as well as for the guests attending the function. However, a wedding reception in Australia did not go as planned as the guests were seen brawling on the streets. The video of the brawl has been posted on Reddit. According to the caption, the incident occurred in Mosman, New South Wales.

Wedding reception guests start street fight in Mosman

The video shows guests dressed in formal suits and dresses violently fighting on the street. Footage of the brawl was captured on camera by people and shared online. In the clip, the bunch of guests were seen brawling with each other and a man was even pushing a woman. People on the street were throwing punches at each other. Furthermore, a man was seen lying unconscious on the road. A woman towards the end of the video was seen shouting for help.

After seeing the guests fighting on the street, the onlookers called the police to control the people, The DailyMail reported. One man among the guests even suffered a broken nose after he was left unconscious on the street. The video was shared alongside the caption, "Massive brawl in Mosman last night." Here are some of the screenshots of the brawl that took place on the streets.

The video shared on Reddit has grabbed the attention of social media users. It has been 96% upvoted and has received over 650 comments. One user commented, "reminds me of that SuperWOG video." Another user wrote, "Whereabouts is this in mosman? Don’t recognise it." Another netizen commented, "yeah, we've really missed out. Now I can go back to getting off the streets of the city before 9pm." Another user commented, "So chaotic, hard to tell who is fighting whom." Check out some netizens reactions:

Image: Reddit.com