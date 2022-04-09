In Bihar, Thieves Stun Villagers; Steal 1972-built 60-ft Bridge In Guise Of Govt Officials

In a bizarre fold of events in Bihar, a bunch of individuals, misrepresenting themselves as Irrigation Department officials, stole a wobbly 60-foot long, 500-tonne weighed steel-made bridge. The incident took place in Amiyawar village in the Rohtas district wherein a 10 feet wide and 12 feet high bridge, atop an in-land Ara Sone canal, was uprooted.

The local administration was unaware of the theft crime while alleged robbers drove a construction/demolition vehicle JCB along with a truck and took away the uprooted bridge in front of the whole town.

Thieves steal bridge in Bihar

In visuals accessed by Republic TV, the dilapidated bridge was stolen in broad daylight while town residents presumed the persons were government officials, as claimed. The whole structure of the bridge was uprooted and stolen, a source confirmed. In fact, it was brought to the fore that while attempting to extract the bridge structure from the ground level, the alleged thieves even sought the help of locals while outrightly lying that they are doing so while discharging their official duty.

Sources informed that thieves came to the area with equipment, bulldozers and gas torches, and nobody sensed the crime until the bridge was looted from the spot, before everyone's eyes.

It may be noted that the stolen bridge was reportedly built in the year 1972 and locals had already raised safety concerns and applied for its removal. However, they could not anticipate that they could be tricked into someone's alleged plans to steal a bridge.

Local authorities confirmed that the Irrigation Department has raised the issue and a formal complaint has been registered.

"Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR," Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer, Irrigation department told news agency ANI.

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district



Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

While the internet was quick to find humour in the act, others criticised the government for failing to maintain old structures, moreover failing to keep a watch on perpetrators.

Image: Republic World