In China's Zhejiang, Woman Gets Thrown Off Escalator After Being Hit By Falling Suitcase

In a frightening incident, a viral video has emerged from China's Zhejiang, wherein a woman who was going down an escalator got injured after getting hit by a suitcase that came rolling down towards her from a considerable height and with speed. As seen in the video, the woman in a white t-shirt finds herself in a dangerous situation when she takes notice of a passenger's falling suitcase. The woman is seen trying to rush and get off the escalator immediately, however, just then the woman is horrifically thrown off the ground.

Dangerous moment! A falling suitcase tackled a woman on an escalator in E China's Zhejiang. Luckily, she was slightly injured and is safe now. pic.twitter.com/x48CIA6uQJ — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) September 2, 2022

Despite such a major accident, the woman fortunately was safe and only sustained minor injuries. The location was presumably a shopping mall, as per the video, however, the exact place is not known.

The video is currently going viral on social media, shocking several netizens, and some expressed anger at the other passenger who was unable to control the luggage while on the escalator.

Here is how netizens reacted to the incident-

girlie playing temple run irl pic.twitter.com/tNmIF8S9QL — D I N (@roastednchn) September 2, 2022

reminds me of when my suitcase fell down the escalator and when i got it back everyone started screaming at me to please hold my suitcase https://t.co/z8rPIqYhUX — q ☽ (@qntyjmll) September 2, 2022

Both women are silly. First one for putting the suitcase on the escalator like that. 2nd one for running with the pace of a snail https://t.co/c3mlBEZssQ — Young Gambino (Sharkboy) (@EnClaudeNeuf) September 2, 2022

Lesson: never turn your back on a giant suitcases that's hurtling toward you down an escalator https://t.co/8FNwbLvyNv — Terrícola por accidente (@litwicki) September 2, 2022

I don’t understand why she did that. It’s an escalator, just sit the bag down and go? https://t.co/8MXiS87aHx — dad . (@poonNOpeen) September 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@PDChina