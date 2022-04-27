In France, 118-year-old Nun Who Survived WWII Becomes World's Oldest Living Person

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognizes unique milestones and unseen talents that deserves recognition by exhibiting them before a global audience. The organization's social media handle also leaves no stones unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, the platform's latest post regarding a 118-year-old woman from France going by the name Lucile Randon is garnering considerable attention. In the post, Guinness revealed that the woman recently was anointed with the title of “oldest person alive.” Lucile hails from the Toulon province of France.

The video shared by Guinness World Records opens up with a text running alongside the video. It read, “French nun Sister André is now our official oldest person living. Born in 1904, she’s 118 years and 73 days old. She also holds the record for the oldest nun and the oldest Covid-19 survivor. Also, dedicating most of her life to religious service, Sister André also holds the record for the oldest nun living."

The clip was shared by Guinness World Records on its verified Instagram handle. "Oldest person living: 118 years and 73 days - Lucile Randon AKA Sister André", read the caption of the video. Guinness also mentioned in the comments section, "What's her secret? She indulges now and again in sweets, especially chocolate which is her "guilty pleasure, and has a glass of wine every day."

Guinness World Records for the 'oldest person alive'

In more details regarding Lucile, it has recently come to light that the woman had survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, however, she tested positive for coronavirus on 16 January 2021 and was quickly isolated in her retirement shelter to curb the virus from spreading. Despite the odds, she jostled the virus after three weeks with no symptoms or side effects other than a little tiredness, in time to celebrate her 117th birthday. Lucille Randon aka Sister André has lived in her retirement home for the last 12 years. As of now, at 118, she is partially deaf and uses a wheelchair, but she likes to keep her mind active.

The video has garnered around 292K views since it was shared. It has also garnered 28.3K likes accompanied by several comments while the numbers are only surging. "Our national pride", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "I wish them health and well-being". The third user commented, "Dmn she even survived covid she is lucky".

Image: Instagram/@GwR