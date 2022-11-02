Last Updated:

In High Spirits: Monkey Steals And Gulps Down Beer In UP Town; WATCH How

In UP's Rae Bareilly, a Monkey can be seen guzzling Beer. More so, he has also been accused of stealing alcohol bottles from local shopkeepers

Beer

Monkeys have been known for snatching eatables from people and running away, however, in an absolutely unusual video that emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareilly, a Monkey can be seen guzzling beer. More so, the primate has also been accused of stealing alcohol bottles from the local shopkeepers.

A complaint has been filed against the beer-drinking monkey for breaking into the local shops and stealing alcohol.

In high spirits

According to the video that has emerged, people can be seen getting amused looking at the monkey, sitting on his haunches gulping down beer, drinking like a regular in high spirits.

It has also been claimed by a shopkeeper in the Achalganj district, that the Monkey bites if chased. Moreover, the shopkeepers in the area have also complained of a lack of action by the authorities despite repeatedly complaining about the monkey. 

An assurance has been given by District Excise Officer Rajendra Pratap Singh that efforts are being made to catch the monkey.

