Bar In Japan Installs Fish Bowl-like Screens To Lure And Protect Customers Amid COVID-19

In an attempt to lure back clients amid coronavirus crisis, a bar in Tokyo’s Ginza district has come up with a new idea. They have installed fish bowl-like screens to protect customers against contagious novel coronavirus. Because of pandemic bars and other public places were shut, but recently in the last week of July Jazz Lounge En Counter bar reopened and they brought this new idea to lure customers, keeping their safety in mind. To increase the business, which is reportedly facing a dip of 70 to 80 per cent, this idea brings hope to the bar.

The conical-shaped clear acrylic screens hang from the ceiling and cover customers' head and shoulder, acting as a barrier between two or more customers. It also keeps away waiters from the customers. This technique keeps both customers and workers safe.

Japan's ailing economy

In April-June, Japan recorded the worst contraction of all times as the economy shrank by 27.8 per cent at an annual rate, as per government data released on August 17. The economy of Japan is hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic with declining trade and consumption cycle. However, investors in Asia looked ahead to central bank meetings this week in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, with few other market-moving events insight.

Reports suggest that the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.6% to 23,145.28 after the data showed the world’s third-largest economy shrank. The Cabinet Office reported that Japan’s gross domestic product which is the sum of a nation’s goods and services, fell 7.8% quarter on quarter. According to the reports, the latest drop is being considered the worst since World War II. The previous worst contraction was in the year 2009 with a drop of 17.8 per cent.

