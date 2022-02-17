In Kerala, Boss Gifts Mercedes-Benz To Employee For His Dedication; Netizens Laud Employer

In an inspiring case from Kerela, a boss gifted a Mercedes-Benz car to his employee for his hard work. The managing director (MD) of myG, A K Shaji, gifted his employee CR Aneesh a brand new Mercedes Benz for his dedication towards the company. The news came to light when Shaji shared Instagram posts about his employee Aneesh. He shared images of him gifting the car to CR Aneesh. myG is an Electronics retail company based in Kerela.

In the first post, Shaji shared an image of him standing on one side of the Mercedes Benz car while Aneesh and his wife standing on the other posing for the photograph. He wrote the caption, "Dear Ani... For the last 22 years you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner."

In another post, he shared a video where he is seen gifting the car to his loyal employee while the other employees can be seen cheering Aneesh. The video has melodious music which gives it an emotional tone. In this post. Shaji just wrote "#BrotherHood #Happiness (sic)"

Shaji shared another video where he was seen giving a speech about Aneesh and his handwork. The video continues with them moving and unveiling the black Mercedes Benz. Then the cake cutting ceremony is held. The video then shows Shaji and Aneesh having a photo session.

People impressed by AK Shaji's leadership

The first post was shared two weeks ago on February 2 and garnered over two thousand likes. The second post, which was shared on February 4 received around 1,500 likes, while the third post was shared on February 5, has garnered over 12,000 likes. The posts also received a wide range of comments from people who were impressed by AK Shaji's leadership and commended him on his gesture. One Instagram user wrote, "This is how a leader pays off" Another person commented, "U r really great sir for given gift to your employe. (sic)"

A third comment read, "You have set an example for others owners to follow... Highly inspiring.....you have made it clear that good work never gets unnoticed... truly outstanding example.... (sic)". Some also used emojis to showcase their love.

(Image: @shaji_ak/Instagram)