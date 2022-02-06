In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake; Netizens Laud Bravery

A video has emerged on social media platforms showing a woman official from the Kerala forest department rescuing a snake calmly and skillfully. In the video, Beat Forest Officer Roshni GS is seen catching the snake by its tail and putting it inside a bag. The rescue operation is going viral, attracting a lot of appreciation from users on social media platforms.

Video of snake rescue was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service member, Sudah Ramen. "A brave forest staff, Roshini, rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. The female force in forest departments across the country is growing in good numbers, "read the caption of the video. In the viral video, Roshini is seen calmly holding the reptile while a few locals are seen surrounding her. The clip shows the woman officer skillfully pushing the snake inside a long bag using a tool. After the snake gets inside the bag, she ties the bag and goes back as onlookers watch in surprise.

Since the video went online, it has garnered more than 44,000 views so far, along with hundreds of comments. One user who saw the video said, "Looks fearless and skillful in handling such beings." Another person's comment read, "This is the first wildlife rescue I have seen where people around me are not shouting. Great job handling the snake with ease and a bit of prep work." A third user remarked, "Wow what a courageous lady. She has been well trained. I think women should get encouraged more and more. They can do wonders."

Image: Twitter/ @SudhaRamenIFS