In Navi Mumbai, Thousands Of Flamingo Birds Spotted At Creek; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

As extremely hot weather is becoming unbearable day by day, people in Mumbai have found a beautiful distraction from the scorching summer. Like every year, due to rising temperatures, the migratory birds flee from different places to cooler areas. And so, the flamingos have flocked to Maharashtra, and the video of these migratory birds at Navi Mumbai Creek has been doing rounds on the internet. Tourists, as well as locals, flock to Navi Mumbai Creek at this time of the year so that they do not miss out on the spectacular sight of the delicate flamingos.

The now-viral video showed the thousands of flamingos paddling across the water body while another flock of birds was also seen joining the group. The video emerged on Twitter, and was shared by ANI. It can be clearly seen in the video why people wait for this beautiful sight every year. The video has grabbed the attention of many. "Maharashtra: A large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls, and other birds arrive at the creek in Navi Mumbai," read the caption on the video.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls and other birds arrive at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fb0UAqbgHX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

It is believed that thousands of flamingo birds migrate to lakes and wetlands of western India in search of food and more suitable nesting grounds. This annual spectacle in Navi Mumbai city has drawn large crowds of people from nearby cities and towns. In the video, one can see that the migratory flamingos have turned Mumbai lakes into a sea of pink.

Netizens' reaction to the video

People were left absolutely amused at the sight of the birds on social media. The video has garnered more than 1.31 lakh views accompanied by hundreds of retweets, and around 6,300 likes. "So beautiful. Any idea till when they remain here? Would like to visit. What time of the day is best for that?", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "The most beautiful time of the year when Seagulls and flamingoes flock to Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra!". The third user said, "Great, love to see them".

