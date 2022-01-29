In Norway, Message From Scottish Girl Sealed In Bottle Discovered After 25 Years

After 25 years, a letter sealed in a bottle delivered from Scotland, written by an eight-year-old girl has been found on the shores of Norway. The bottle was dropped in the sea off the coast of Peterhead, Scotland in 1996 by Doctor Joanna Buchan, who is now 34 years old and reside in New South Wales, Australia. Buchan dropped the bottle when she was on a fishing boat, as per the reports of Daily Mail.

The bottle was discovered by 37 years old Elena Andreassen Haga and her son Eliah in the summer of 2020 in Gasvaer, northern Norway, which is 800 miles from where Joanna left it. After she found the letter, Elena searched for Joanna on social media. Despite the fact that Elena found the letter in 2020, Joanna discovered the message earlier this week.

What was written in the letter?

The letter began, "Dear Discoverer, my name is Joanna Buchan and I live at Peterhead." She further stated in the letter that she collect Pogs and that she adores teddy bears. She also talked about her dog named Dougal, and his birthday. She also talked about her mother, who despises Blu Tack, which she collected. She continues in the letter by stating that this year's project at their school is about post offices, and next year will be about Charlotte's Web and that it's a work of fiction. She also wrote that sweets are one of her favourite foods and that she despises boys. She concluded by writing, "Yours sincerely, Joanna Buchan."

After finding the letter, Elena and her son Eliah gently removed it to allow it to dry after being in the North Sea for so long. Elena stated that they were out with a small boat just exploring around the region, gathering some berries when they saw the bottle, and by looking at it they knew there was something inside, reported Daily Mail. She claims that she wrote Joanna a note the same day that they spotted the bottle and promptly forgot about it after that vacation. But earlier this week, Joanna saw the message.

Joanna claims she recognised her own handwriting

Joanna claims she recognised her own handwriting. She stated that she somewhat recall putting a message in a bottle at Peterhead in 1996, according to Daily Mail. She claims that she died laughing when she read that and that there are some very great sentences in there, reflecting what was significant to her at the time.

Image: @Joanna Buchan/Facebook, Unsplash