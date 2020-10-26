IN PICS | 15 Creepy And Creative Face Masks That Made 'new Normal' Interesting Amid COVID

Cabbage leaf masks are people's own version of the "medical mask" using a cabbage leaf to protect herself from COVID-19.

A special effects mask that an artist made himself as the mask now becomes mandatory parts of our lives.

Homemade bottle masks that several people were seen wearing at the airports amid the shortage.

Clear face masks, or transparent masks distributed widely in UK to help people with certain conditions like hearing loss, autism, and dementia to communicate.

Flower Petal masks that are decorated with assortments of petals from different flowers to give the mask creative look.

Animal print masks, a new mask trend among the youngsters. These are stitched in cotton, denim, canvas, and many other kinds of fabric and colours.

Another thematic mask representing the 'No Shave November' for moustache lovers to celebrate 'MOVEMBER' with a creative face mask in the coming month.

Brands have rolled out the thematic masks based on the season, such as this one which called the 'autumnal mask'.

Women are now seen wearing the 'sheer mesh' make to make a fashion statement. While these masks are see-through, the companies promise safety and protection.

Markets worldwide are now attracting buyers with innovative face masks designed with creative fabrics, emblazoned texts, political one-liners, with vibrant designs, as well as images.

People extra cautious about the health and safety from the novel coronavirus donned Helmet, the Evolved Face Mask with N95 Filtration.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has stayed on in the lives of people adjusting to 'new normal' for almost a year, masks have got a creative touch. People have opted for spooky masks for Halloween.

