IN PICS | 15 Creepy And Creative Face Masks That Made 'new Normal' Interesting Amid COVID

Inculcating more variety, brands have opted for manufacturing masks with super heroes, messages and creative patterns at par with the fashion standards.

Innovative face masks
As the COVID-19 pandemic has stayed on in the lives of people adjusting to 'new normal' for almost a year, masks have got a creative touch. People have opted for spooky masks for Halloween.

Innovative face masks
People extra cautious about the health and safety from the novel coronavirus donned Helmet, the Evolved Face Mask with N95 Filtration. 

Innovative face masks
Markets worldwide are now attracting buyers with innovative face masks designed with creative fabrics, emblazoned texts, political one-liners, with vibrant designs, as well as images. 

Innovative face masks
Women are now seen wearing the 'sheer mesh' make to make a fashion statement. While these masks are see-through, the companies promise safety and protection.

Innovative face masks
Companies have rolled out spooky face masks for Halloween season as masks become commonplace during festivities. 

Innovative face masks
Brands have rolled out the thematic masks based on the season, such as this one which called the 'autumnal mask'. 

Innovative face masks
Another thematic mask representing the 'No Shave November' for moustache lovers to celebrate 'MOVEMBER' with a creative face mask in the coming month.

Innovative face masks
Animal print masks, a new mask trend among the youngsters. These are stitched in cotton, denim, canvas, and many other kinds of fabric and colours.

Innovative face masks
Flower Petal masks that are decorated with assortments of petals from different flowers to give the mask creative look. 

Innovative face masks
JabberMask face mask will reflect mouth movements using LED lights.

Innovative face masks
Clear face masks, or transparent masks distributed widely in UK to help people with certain conditions like hearing loss, autism, and dementia to communicate. 

Innovative face masks
Homemade bottle masks that several people were seen wearing at the airports amid the shortage. 

Innovative face masks
A special effects mask that an artist made himself as the mask now becomes mandatory parts of our lives.

Innovative face masks
Cabbage leaf masks are people's own version of the "medical mask" using a cabbage leaf to protect herself from COVID-19. 

Innovative face masks
As jewellery face masks trend engulfed the market, a Surat shop was found selling diamond-studded face mask worth Rs 1.5-4 Lakh.

 

 

