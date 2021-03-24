IN PICS: After Iceland Volcano Eruption, Hundreds Gather To Catch Glimpse Of Rare Sight

Quick links:
Hikers and visitors in Iceland gathered near the Fagradalsfjall volcano 25 miles west of capital Reykjavik.
They were seen taking photographs, and relaxing with backpacks even as hot molten lava flowed from the once dominant volcano.
Several onlookers flocked the the site to witness the sluggish eruption from at a safe distance.
The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.
The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.
The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.
Drone pilots took footages of the hot terrain from the eruption and some people were seen cooking hotdog.
