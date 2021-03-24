Last Updated:

IN PICS: After Iceland Volcano Eruption, Hundreds Gather To Catch Glimpse Of Rare Sight

Iceland hikers gathered near the Fagradalsfjall volcano 25 miles west of the capital Reykjavik to witness the dangerous event of a volcanic eruption.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Iceland volcano
1/10
Twitter/@lilja1972

Hikers and visitors in Iceland gathered near the  Fagradalsfjall volcano 25 miles west of capital Reykjavik. 

Iceland volcano
2/10
Twitter/@J_Kikwai

They were seen taking photographs, and relaxing with backpacks even as hot molten lava flowed from the once dominant volcano.

Iceland volcano
3/10
Twitter/@iamharaldur

Several onlookers flocked the the site to witness the sluggish eruption from at a safe distance. 

Iceland volcano
4/10
Twitter/@SciOnTapORWA

Iceland’s volcano had flared to life on March 20, spilling lava down two sides.

Iceland volcano
5/10
Twitter/@DJCManns

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

Iceland volcano
6/10
Twitter/@DJCManns

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

Iceland volcano
7/10
Twitter/@DJCManns

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

Iceland volcano
8/10
Twitter/@DJCManns

Drone pilots took footages of the hot terrain from the eruption and some people were seen cooking hotdog.

Iceland volcano
9/10
Twitter/@DJCManns

An Icelander poses in front of the erupting volcano.

Iceland volcano
10/10
Twitter/@DJCManns

Lately, guides from travel service including the Icelandic Travel Association accompanied tourists for sightseeing the dangerous volcano as they provided tips on safely watching. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT