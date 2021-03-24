IN PICS: Bangaloreans Share Vibrant Photos As City Turns Pink With Arrival Of Spring

Last Updated: 24th March, 2021 18:43 IST

One of the main tree which turns to hot pink at the advent of summer is tabebuia rosea.

Bangalore is nicknamed the "Garden City" for its gardens and parks, and every spring cities turn pink as flowers bloom.

While many have clicked flamingo pink rooftops, others have shot trees covered in fuchsia flowers and bubblegum hued streets.

Taking advantage of the same, many residents have now turned photographer to click stunning photographs of the city, which they have shared using #PinkBangalore.

Ornate with beautiful flowers and leaves, the streets and parks of the south Indian city are covered in pink flowers

While Japan has begun its scaled-down version of the Cherry Blossom festival, many parts of India too are also flooded with shades of pink. The city of Bangalore is one of them.

The northern hemisphere is currently witnessing the arrival of the spring season drowned in vibrant hues.

