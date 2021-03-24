Last Updated:

IN PICS: Bangaloreans Share Vibrant Photos As City Turns Pink With Arrival Of Spring

The northern hemisphere is currently witnessing the arrival of the spring season drowned in vibrant hues. As a part, Bangalore city also turned Pink.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
mahupatrafast/Twitter

The northern hemisphere is currently witnessing the arrival of the spring season drowned in vibrant hues.

yescape_me/ Twitter

While Japan has begun its scaled-down version of the Cherry Blossom festival, many parts of India too are also flooded with shades of pink. The city of Bangalore is one of them. 

1mohitbhati/ Twitter

Ornate with beautiful flowers and leaves, the streets and parks of the south Indian city are covered in pink flowers

yescape_me/twitter

Taking advantage of the same, many residents have now turned photographer to click stunning photographs of the city, which they have shared using #PinkBangalore.

gcmouli/ twitter

While many have clicked  flamingo pink rooftops, others have shot trees covered in fuchsia flowers and bubblegum hued streets. 

mahupatrafast/twitter

People have scanned every nook and corner of the city to capture breathtaking images. 

pratbrat/ twitter

This picture presents a holistic view of the city, complete with yellow coloured buildings and pink and green trees. 

Krishi06179508/twitter

Bangalore is nicknamed the "Garden City" for its gardens and parks, and every spring cities turn pink as flowers bloom.

Rohankumxr/twitter

One of the main tree which turns to hot pink at the advent of summer is tabebuia rosea. 

AnalyzeIndia/Twitter

Another is the cherry blossom, a flowering tree belonging to the genus Prunus. 

 

 

