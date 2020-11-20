Last Updated:

IN PICS| From 'Chaos Over Kansas' To 'Magical Night'; Check Award Winning Landscape Images

After receiving over 3,800 entries this year, winners of 2020 International Landscape Photographer Of the Year were announced. Here are 10 mesmerizing images.

Magical Night, Norway, Tromsø by Kelvin Yuen
Kelvin Yuen

Magical Night, Norway, Tromsø by Kelvin Yuen (Hong Kong). Winner, International Landscape Photographer the Year

Mars, Utah, Capitol Reef National Park
Kelvin Yuen

Mars, Utah, Capitol Reef National Park by Kelvin Yuen (Hong Kong). Winner, International Landscape Photographer the Year

Interstellar, New Mexican badlands
Joshua Snow

Interstellar, New Mexican badlands, SW USA by Joshua Snow (USA). 2nd Place.

The life and the Volcano, Vilyuchik stratovolcano
Isabella Tabacchi

The life and the Volcano, Vilyuchik stratovolcano with yellow rhododendrons in the foreground, Kamchatka, Russia by Isabella Tabacchi (Italy). 3rd Place.

Life Stream, Highlands, Iceland
Kai Hornung

Life Stream, Highlands, Iceland by Kai Hornung (Germany). 1st Place

Moon goes down, Ijen volcano
Miller Yao

Moon goes down, Ijen volcano, Java island, Indonesia by Miller Yao among Top 100 Photos from more than han 3,800 entries.

Evening Refection, Iceberg Alley Scoresby Sund
Christopher Anderson

Evening Refection, Iceberg Alley Scoresby Sund, Eastern Greenland by Christopher Anderson in Top 100 Photos

Ibex Dunes, Death Valley National Park
Evan Will

Ibex Dunes, Death Valley National Park, California, USA by Evan Will (Canada). Winner, Incredible Horizon Award

Chaos over Kansas, Winona, Kansas
Frédéric Couzinier

Chaos over Kansas, Winona, Kansas, United States by Frédéric Couzinier in Top 100 Photos

Spinning Time, Sohra, Meghalaya, India
Himadri Bhuyan

Spinning Time, Sohra, Meghalaya, India by Himadri Bhuyan (India). Winner, Night Sky Award

 

 

