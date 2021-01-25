Last Updated:

IN PICS: From Cute Critters To A Cheeky Cheetah, Wildlife Photobombers Will Make Your Day

A wildlife photographer Joaquim Campa on January 24 shared some of the iconic images of cheekiest animals photobombing the perfect wildlife shots in a thread.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Animals interrupt wildlife photography
1/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

A wildlife photographer Joaquim Campa on January 24 shared some of the iconic images of cheekiest animals photobombing the perfect wildlife shots in a thread that is now going viral on social media.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
2/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Captioned as ‘Animal interrupting wildlife photographer’, the thread depicted several lighthearted, rather hilarious images.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
3/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Adorable critters from the animal kingdom barged what could have been the perfect wildlife photography for some of these prominent photographers.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
4/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

While those at it were seen toiling in the wild to get that one shot of a lifetime, some of the animals crept on them from behind.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
5/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

They interrupted the photography and distracted the capturers from their initial goals. Some animals turned photographers.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
6/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Some of the photographers were surprised, others were seen smiling and playing with the uninvited guests in the frame.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
7/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Many others resumed taking the shot with their animal companions sitting right beside them. 

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
8/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

In one of the photos that astonished the viewers, a cheetah was seen perched near the photographer, gazing inside of the camera lens as the photographer aimed for his wildlife long shot.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
9/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

A team of wildlife photographers was seen running for the hills after a pack bear chased them. This image went viral on internet earlier.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
10/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

As the photographer laid on the ground, the predator comfortably sat beside peeping at his camera or standing atop observing surrounding.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
11/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

A red fox rested its face on top of the head of the photographer as he aimed for his shot, seemingly oblivious.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
12/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Coati was seen standing taking their own images, and sightseeing and a leopard cub perched on the back of one other as he tried to capture an image. 

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
13/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Candid images of foxes, meerkats, leopard cubs, penguins, and a large seal close to 40 animals have caught the attention of the internet.

Animals interrupt wildlife photography
14/14
Twitter/@JoaquimCampa

Animals got behind the lens and joined in the photography displaying curiosity and playfulness at the same time. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT