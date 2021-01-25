IN PICS: From Cute Critters To A Cheeky Cheetah, Wildlife Photobombers Will Make Your Day

Quick links:
A wildlife photographer Joaquim Campa on January 24 shared some of the iconic images of cheekiest animals photobombing the perfect wildlife shots in a thread that is now going viral on social media.
Captioned as ‘Animal interrupting wildlife photographer’, the thread depicted several lighthearted, rather hilarious images.
Adorable critters from the animal kingdom barged what could have been the perfect wildlife photography for some of these prominent photographers.
While those at it were seen toiling in the wild to get that one shot of a lifetime, some of the animals crept on them from behind.
They interrupted the photography and distracted the capturers from their initial goals. Some animals turned photographers.
Some of the photographers were surprised, others were seen smiling and playing with the uninvited guests in the frame.
In one of the photos that astonished the viewers, a cheetah was seen perched near the photographer, gazing inside of the camera lens as the photographer aimed for his wildlife long shot.
A team of wildlife photographers was seen running for the hills after a pack bear chased them. This image went viral on internet earlier.
As the photographer laid on the ground, the predator comfortably sat beside peeping at his camera or standing atop observing surrounding.
A red fox rested its face on top of the head of the photographer as he aimed for his shot, seemingly oblivious.
Coati was seen standing taking their own images, and sightseeing and a leopard cub perched on the back of one other as he tried to capture an image.
Candid images of foxes, meerkats, leopard cubs, penguins, and a large seal close to 40 animals have caught the attention of the internet.
