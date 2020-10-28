Last Updated:

IN PICS | From 'singing' Squirrel To 'racing' Monkeys, Check Best Comedy Wildlife Photos

The winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 have been announced. The top prize has been bagged by a picture of a grumpy turtle by Mark Fitzpatrick.

Written By Akanksha Arora
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
1/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Mark Fitzpatrick's 'Terry the Turtle flipping the bird' is the overall winner. This image has also in the category of Creatures Under the Sea Award.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
2/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Arthur Telle Thiemenn's 'Smiley' features a parrot fish from El Hierro, Canary Islands. He said, "among a group of parrot fish I saw this one, with a crooked mouth, looking like it was smiling". 

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
3/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Roland Kranitz's 'O Sole Mio' won in the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award. He said, "It's like he was just "singing" to me! :) She had a very nice voice :)". 

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
4/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Daisy Gilardini's 'Deadly Fart' won under Amazing Internet Portfolio Award. She said, "A brown bear is lifting its leg to smell after a fart.. then collapses". 

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
5/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Yevhen Samuchenko's 'The Race' features three 'langurs' from Hampi in India. He said, "There was a bicycle parking nearby. Suddenly a flock of langurs jumped on these bicycles and began to frolic". 

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
6/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Krisztina Scheeff's 'Seriously, would you share some' featured the beautiful Atlantic Puffins. She says they are 'amazing flyers'. " I just love the second Puffin's look - can I just have one please?”

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
7/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Charlie Davidson's 'Almost time to get up'. He said, "The raccoon was just waking up and stretching. We have a raccoon in this tree every so often, sometimes for a night and sometimes for a month". 

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
8/8
Image Credits: comedywildlifephoto.com

Dipali Shah as the winner for Video Category. She titled the image as, "When no one is around to scratch your back". 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Thousands attend drive-thru version of 150-year-old South Carolina State Fair

IN PICS | Thousands attend drive-thru version of 150-year-old South Carolina State Fair
IN PICS | Illustrator's 'Greek Quarantology' shows what deities would do in quarantine

IN PICS | Illustrator's 'Greek Quarantology' shows what deities would do in quarantine