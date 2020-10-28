IN PICS | From 'singing' Squirrel To 'racing' Monkeys, Check Best Comedy Wildlife Photos

Quick links:
Mark Fitzpatrick's 'Terry the Turtle flipping the bird' is the overall winner. This image has also in the category of Creatures Under the Sea Award.
Arthur Telle Thiemenn's 'Smiley' features a parrot fish from El Hierro, Canary Islands. He said, "among a group of parrot fish I saw this one, with a crooked mouth, looking like it was smiling".
Roland Kranitz's 'O Sole Mio' won in the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award. He said, "It's like he was just "singing" to me! :) She had a very nice voice :)".
Daisy Gilardini's 'Deadly Fart' won under Amazing Internet Portfolio Award. She said, "A brown bear is lifting its leg to smell after a fart.. then collapses".
Yevhen Samuchenko's 'The Race' features three 'langurs' from Hampi in India. He said, "There was a bicycle parking nearby. Suddenly a flock of langurs jumped on these bicycles and began to frolic".
Krisztina Scheeff's 'Seriously, would you share some' featured the beautiful Atlantic Puffins. She says they are 'amazing flyers'. " I just love the second Puffin's look - can I just have one please?”
Charlie Davidson's 'Almost time to get up'. He said, "The raccoon was just waking up and stretching. We have a raccoon in this tree every so often, sometimes for a night and sometimes for a month".
