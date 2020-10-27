IN PICS | 'Hex! Museum Of Witch Hunt' Bringing 16th Century Dark Period Back To Life

At one time, a total of 40 people are allowed. The duration of the tour is 1 hour and it takes place every weekday from 9am to 8pm in both Danish and English.

The story which is told is based on research. Therefore, the museum offers the visitors to join one of the museum’s historians and delve deeper into the history.

The museum is not considered to be 'suitable' for younger childen, says the official site. Ribe was a major centre for Denmark’s witch trials therefore the streets around hold so much importance.

According to the official site, one expert guide tells about the museum and the story of how rumours and fear gave rise to the witch hunts and superstitions.

Before exploring on your own, a guide gives you a behind-the-scenes glimpse of HEX! The guide explains everything including the best ways to explore the exhibits.

The museum tells a frightening saga about how witches swept across Denmark and Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries. It led to gruesome consequences.

