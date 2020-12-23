IN PICS: Illuminated Ice Sculptures Dazzle At World’s Largest Snow Festival In China

Quick links:
Harbin Ice and Snow World spans over 600,000 square meters and includes more than 100 landmarks.
The annual festival officially runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5 in China. It's a carnival of beautiful snow sculptures, spectacular installations designed by the artists.
The snow and ice structures are constructed with 110,000 cubic meters of ice and 120,000 cubic meters of snow.
The gigantic illuminated ice castles and exquisite snow kingdom statues made of snow display 3D light show and the 340-meter-long Northern Lights-themed ice slides.
A visitor plays a piano-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.
Mascot Yodli installed infront of the snow castle at Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China.
Many free activities are held around snow town to enjoy until the end of February, including snowmen of different shapes and sizes built along the river.
First celebrated in 1985, the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival was inspired by Heilongjiang’s traditional lanterns.
The snow festival is considered one of the world’s top winter festivals, joining the ranks of the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan.
The festival's unique winter charm, and the world of ice and snow fairy tales attracted tourists from all over the world.
