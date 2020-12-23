Last Updated:

IN PICS: Illuminated Ice Sculptures Dazzle At World’s Largest Snow Festival In China

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is held in China from January 5 until February end. The snow carnival attracts tourists from worldwide.

Written By Zaini Majeed
Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Harbin Ice and Snow World spans over 600,000 square meters and includes more than 100 landmarks.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
The annual festival officially runs from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5 in China. It's a carnival of beautiful snow sculptures, spectacular installations designed by the artists. 

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
The snow attractions are open to visitors at the Heilongjiang province (northeastern China).

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Artists construct designs out of the ice blocks pulled from the nearby Songhua River.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
The snow and ice structures are constructed with 110,000 cubic meters of ice and 120,000 cubic meters of snow.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
The gigantic illuminated ice castles and exquisite snow kingdom statues made of snow display 3D light show and the 340-meter-long Northern Lights-themed ice slides.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
A visitor plays a piano-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. 

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Visitors can also check out ice cities designed by snow sculptors from across 12 countries.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Mascot Yodli installed infront of the snow castle at Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China. 

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Entrance to Harbin Ice and Snow World costs RMB330, or $48.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Many free activities are held around snow town to enjoy until the end of February, including snowmen of different shapes and sizes built along the river.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
Ice maze at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
First celebrated in 1985, the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival was inspired by Heilongjiang’s traditional lanterns.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
The snow festival is considered one of the world’s top winter festivals, joining the ranks of the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
A large snow sculpture designed by an artist to compete in the annual competition. 

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
The festival's unique winter charm, and the world of ice and snow fairy tales attracted tourists from all over the world.

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival
A mighty ice castle constructed for Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. 

 

 

