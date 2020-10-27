IN PICS | Illustrator's 'Greek Quarantology' Shows What Deities Would Do In Quarantine

The picture shows Hercules doing a workout regime watching the same on television, an activity that was one of the most popular amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Hercules was known for his beasty body.

This pic shows the Minotaur half-man monster. Muroya struggled in depicting the monster before finally settling on Minotaur solving maze puzzle because it was caged in a labyrinth in the mythology.

The picture illustrates King Midas who was famous for his golden touch. Touch is one thing that people have become wary of amid COVID and think twice before laying their hands on anything.

The pic shows three Fates, namely Clotho, Lachesis, and Atropos. The Fates were always depicted as weavers and here Muroya tries to relate them with people who picked up hobbies during isolation.

The pic shows Tantalus trying to reach the last piece of toilet paper roll as anybody who followed the news knows how the toilet paper crisis unfolded amid the lockdown in the West.

In this picture, Muroya illustrates Medusa, one of the three monstrous Gorgons, who had snakes on the head instead of hair. The pic exemplifies the long hair problem many faced amid COVID lockdown.

Muroya, while creating the Greek mythology illustration noted that he will have to choose characters carefully only after looking at who embodies a quality of quarantine life.

Muroya, who started the series as a college assignment, said while looking for ideas he asked himself how can he make traits of Greek Gods overlap with what people are doing during the quarantine.

An illustrator named Jonathan Muroya has recreated the characters of Greek mythology, showing how their life would have been amid the ongoing COVID-19. The first pic illustrates the wine god Dionysus.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.