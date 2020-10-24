IN PICS | Indian Jeweller Bags Guinness World Record For Most Diamonds Set In One Ring

Happy on the achievement, Srikant said, "[being a] GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder is a lifetime achievement in itself".

Recalling the entire journey, Srikant said that he had a great working experience and he explained how this will encourage them to create new 'jewellery masterpieces'.

Srikant said, “This was our first attempt at making something this challenging. It spanned over 10 months with improvements and improvisations at many stages”.

Computer-aided design (CAD) was used to figure out the number of diamonds needed to create the beautiful design. The exact number was given in May 2019 and accordingly the procurement began.

Owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) in Hyderabad, Kotti Srikanth achieved a New Guinness World Record for the maximum number of diamonds in one single ring.

