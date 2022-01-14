IN PICS | Kashmir Valley Exhibits Its Beauty In A Picturesque White Blanket Of Snow

Quick links:
As the coldwave grips Kashmir, a person walks on a snow-covered path in Sedaw in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district
Snow decks in between pine trees in the mountains of Kashmir valley amid the coldwave in northern India
As the temperatures drop significantly, the Kashmir valley exhibits its beauty in a picturesque white blanket of snow
A PDD worker works to restore power supply amid heavy snowfall in South Kashmir's Pulwama district
