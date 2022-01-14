Last Updated:

IN PICS | Kashmir Valley Exhibits Its Beauty In A Picturesque White Blanket Of Snow

Kashmir adorned a white snowy look as a coldwave intensified in north India. Mountains, trees and railway stations were covered in snow. See the pictures here.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Snowfall in Kashmir
1/12
Image: @Zoyakha83110301/Twitter

As the coldwave grips Kashmir, a person walks on a snow-covered path in Sedaw in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Snowfall in Kashmir
2/12
Image: @Afiyak021/Twitter

Snow decks in between pine trees in the mountains of Kashmir valley amid the coldwave in northern India

Snowfall in Kashmir
3/12
Image: @rahulathaya/Twitter

As the temperatures drop significantly, the Kashmir valley exhibits its beauty in a picturesque white blanket of snow  

Snowfall in Kashmir
4/12
Image: @Tanveer79551076/Twitter

A PDD worker works to restore power supply amid heavy snowfall in South Kashmir's Pulwama district

Snowfall in Kashmir
5/12
Image: @SazidaKhan5/Twitter

People enjoy snowfall in Gulmarg as the coldwave continues in Kashmir

Snowfall in Kashmir
6/12
Image: @Afiyak021/Twitter

Tourists captured on the lens enjoying in snowclad Kashmir

Snowfall in Kashmir
7/12
Image: @Tanveer79551076/Twitter

Healthcare workers vaccinate people in snow-covered Kunzar in Tangmarg

Snowfall in Kashmir
8/12
Image: @ULFATMAJEED5/Twitter

A boatman rows his vessel on the Dal Lake as an intense coldwave continues in Kashmir

Snowfall in Kashmir
9/12
Image: Republic

After heavy snowfall, snow clearance work continues in Gurez, Baramulla

Snowfall in Kashmir
10/12
Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter

A train covered in snow tops at the  Sadura Railway Station in Baramulla-Banihal 

Snowfall in Kashmir
11/12
Image: @raosahebdanve/Twitter

A cutter clears snow-covered tracks at the Banihal Railway station in Jammu and Kashmir

Snowfall in Kashmir
12/12
Image: @AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter

Srinagar Railway Station takes a cold white look after a heavy spell of snow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kashmir, Gulmarg, snowfall
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani to Kartik Aaryan, celebs step out in style

In Pics | Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani to Kartik Aaryan, celebs step out in style
Zayn Malik's Birthday: Decoding 'Dusk till Dawn' singer's varied tattoos

Zayn Malik's Birthday: Decoding 'Dusk till Dawn' singer's varied tattoos
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com