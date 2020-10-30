IN PICS | 'Lobsteropolis' Exhibition Allows People To Enjoy Pop Art Show Through Robots

Lobsteropolis is a vision of a sci-fi future amid the pandemic due to lockdowns, that can explore the physical world as per Colbert.

The lobster is Colbert’s alter ego and the event is named after his robotic creation of the character.

The exhibition, called Lobsteropolis is Colbert’s biggest showcase ever and is the world's first with a robot-lead view.

Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures.Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are available for those that couldn't attend show.

London's Saatchi Gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert.

Artist Philip Colbert poses at Lobsteropolis exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London that lets audience experience show digitally via robots from homes.

Colbert's shrunken horizons and own social media echo chamber prompted him to conceptualise Lobsteropolis as his response to the pandemic.

