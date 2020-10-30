Last Updated:

IN PICS | 'Lobsteropolis' Exhibition Allows People To Enjoy Pop Art Show Through Robots

Philip Colbert’s ‘Lobsteropolis’ exhibition will open to the public both physically and virtually next week at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

Written By Zaini Majeed
'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
1/11
AP

A woman and remote controlled robots view artwork by artist Philip Colbert in the Lobsteropolis exhibition.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
2/11
Saatchi Gallery

Colbert's shrunken horizons and own social media echo chamber prompted him to conceptualise Lobsteropolis as his response to the pandemic.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
3/11
AP

Artist Philip Colbert poses at Lobsteropolis exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London that lets audience experience show digitally via robots from homes.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
4/11
AP

London's Saatchi Gallery is holding a private viewing for robots and humans, allowing people and machines to wander through the wacky world of pop artist Philip Colbert.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
5/11
AP

Colbert's cartoon lobster, the central character in his paintings and sculptures.Telepresence robots - remote-controlled robots on wheels with cameras and a tablet screen are available for those that couldn't attend show.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
6/11
AP

A robot welcomes visitors to the Lobsteropolis exhibition by artist Philip Colbert at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
7/11
Twitter/@MuseumsUniStA

The exhibition, called Lobsteropolis is Colbert’s biggest showcase ever and is the world's first with a robot-lead view.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
8/11
Twitter/@belperbarlow

Philip the Lobster : huge inflatable Philip Colbert lobster artwork in the historic St Salvator's Quad.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
9/11
Instagram/ Colbert/Multimedia Art Museum, Moscow

The lobster is Colbert’s alter ego and the event is named after his robotic creation of the character.

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
10/11
Instagram/Philip Colbert/Saatchi Gallery

Lobsteropolis is a vision of a sci-fi future amid the pandemic due to lockdowns, that can explore the physical world as per Colbert. 

'Lobsteropolis' art exhibition
11/11
Instagram/Philip Colbert

Colbert's exhibitions aims to hit a lockdown-proof concept’.

 

 

