IN PICS | London Artist Makes Stunning Art On Peels Without Using Ink, People Go Bananas

Last Updated: 22nd April, 2021 11:35 IST

Chojnicka has been posting her creations on Twitter and Instagram. She draws sketch on banana, takes the photo, inspects her art and then eats the banana.

The pandemic has affected people from all spheres of life. But, Anna got her hobby during isolation period.

She does not use ink or paint. She only darkens the peel by pressing the banana peel with a comb, thread or stapler with varying degrees of force, reported the BBC.

Quarantine period is a difficult time for everyone as you are alone and worried about your health. But, Anna has used her time well and

Anna was bored in isolation and she picked up banana on kitchen table. She with the fork drew on the banana with what came in her mind.

With this creation, Anna has wished everyone on Ramadan. Anna started doing the art as she was bored during her quarantine period.

People wish each other on festivals with messages and cards. But, Anna has greeted everyone on Baisakhi by drawing its sketch on a banana.

Anna in her creation has made the sketch of Leonardo Da Vinci. He was was an artist, inventor, sculptor, scientist, writer & mathematician.

Anna Chojnicka, a woman living in London was suspected case of COVID-19 and during her isolation period she started making banana art.

