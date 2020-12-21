IN PICS: Mesmerizing 'Christmas Angel' With A Halo Appears On The Surface Of Mars

This scene is found in the south polar region of Mars. The pole is itself located directly out of frame to the right (south). The south pole is typically covered in a 1.5 km-thick ice cap.

The south pole of Mars is watery. Mars Express found signs of three new ponds of salty liquid water thought to be buried below the ice here.

Then comes the heart, which includes a line of cliffs or steep slopes created by various processes. Even though this dark material is found all over Mars, its origin remains unclear.

The ‘head’ and halo are formed by an impact crater, which is created when a body from space flew inwards to collide with Mars’ crust.

European Space Agency spotted an angelic figure on the surface of mars through Mars Express. The spacecraft has a “high-resolution stereo camera” which allowed to take this image.

