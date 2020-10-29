IN PICS | Pumpkin Light Show Glows On As Drive-through Halloween Experience Amid COVID-19

Generally, there are no pets permitted on the grounds of King Gillette Ranch, only service animals.

Due to strict LA County Health Department regulations, no food and beverage will be made available this season.

The trail itself is approximately one mile long and it is self-guided from the vehicle and no stopping is permitted.

Ticket holders should expect to wait approximately 45 mins in cars before being released onto the trail.

The drive thru has designated time slots starting at 6:30pm or 7:00 pm and tickets were sold in advance on the website.

Visitors can expect to see some larger than life pumpkin installations as well as detailed artist depictions of their favorite movie stars, sports heroes and animated characters.

Halloween attendees will have to make their way around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CA.

Amid the concerns of Halloweeners’ health, LA seasonal attraction shifted Nights of the Jack to a remote drive-thru. Pumpkin light show has been organized for a drive-thru experience for Halloween.

