IN PICS | Pumpkin Light Show Glows On As Drive-through Halloween Experience Amid COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, a Pumpkin light show has been organised for a drive-through experience for the Halloween in Los Angeles, US.

Written By Zaini Majeed
Halloween Drive thru
1/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Amid the concerns of Halloweeners’ health, LA seasonal attraction shifted Nights of the Jack to a remote drive-thru. Pumpkin light show has been organized for a drive-thru experience for Halloween.

Halloween Drive thru
2/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

An extended driving trail will feature thousands of hand-carved and illuminated Jack O’ Lanterns.

Halloween Drive thru
3/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Halloween attendees will have to make their way around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CA.

Halloween Drive thru
4/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Halloween wonderland and drive thru experience also features a 360 virtual reality tour.

Halloween Drive thru
5/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Visitors can expect to see some larger than life pumpkin installations as well as detailed artist depictions of their favorite movie stars, sports heroes and animated characters.

Halloween Drive thru
6/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

The drive thru has designated time slots starting at 6:30pm or 7:00 pm and tickets were sold in advance on the website. 

Halloween Drive thru
7/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Ticket holders should expect to wait approximately 45 mins in cars before being released onto the trail.

Halloween Drive thru
8/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

The trail itself is approximately one mile long and it is self-guided from the vehicle and no stopping is permitted.

Halloween Drive thru
9/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Due to strict LA County Health Department regulations, no food and beverage will be made available this season. 

Halloween Drive thru
10/10
Instagram/nightsofthejack

Generally, there are no pets permitted on the grounds of King Gillette Ranch, only service animals.

 

 

