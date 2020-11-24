IN PICS | Shillong Turns Into Pink Paradise With Vibrant Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom

Quick links:
Coronavirus pandemic caused India's only Cherry Blossom festival in Shillong to be cancelled, however, it doesn't stop the flowers from blossoming.
Shillong is one of the most sought after destinations to watch the streets turn pink. Since the start of November, flowers are blooming and are being spotted in every nook and corner of the town.
The cherry blossoms are making the city look like a paradise and it is expected that the flowers will continue to bloom till the end of November.
The cherry blossom, aka Prunus cerasoides, is the gift from the Himalayas and cover the whole east and west Khasi hills. These vibrant flowers grow in the wild but can be spotted across the state.
While speaking to ANI, a resident said, "I always like to be outdoors this season. I think Shillong is the most happening place after Japan for cherry-blossoms".
Besides Shillong, Japan is renowned for its cherry blossom festivals, however, the pandemic has made it difficult to travel anywhere outside the country without the risk of being infected with virus.
While the flowers bloom in Japan during the spring, in Northeast India, the cherry blossoms arrive a bit earlier in November.
Cherry blossom lovers have taken it up to take in the beauty of the white and pink bloom from the safety of their homes. They have been sharing mesmerising pictures of the blossomed flowers.
While cherry blossom festival has been cancelled, one can, however, still visit Meghalaya, only if one is coronavirus free.
