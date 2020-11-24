Last Updated:

IN PICS | Shillong Turns Into Pink Paradise With Vibrant Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
muezart_yarn/Instagram

Coronavirus pandemic caused India's only Cherry Blossom festival in Shillong to be cancelled, however, it doesn't stop the flowers from blossoming. 

muezart_yarn/Instagram

Shillong is one of the most sought after destinations to watch the streets turn pink. Since the start of November, flowers are blooming and are being spotted in every nook and corner of the town. 

muezart_yarn/Instagram

The cherry blossoms are making the city look like a paradise and it is expected that the flowers will continue to bloom till the end of November. 

muezart_yarn/Instagram

The cherry blossom, aka Prunus cerasoides, is the gift from the Himalayas and cover the whole east and west Khasi hills. These vibrant flowers grow in the wild but can be spotted across the state. 

ANI

While speaking to ANI, a resident said, "I always like to be outdoors this season. I think Shillong is the most happening place after Japan for cherry-blossoms". 

@klash233/Twitter

Besides Shillong, Japan is renowned for its cherry blossom festivals, however, the pandemic has made it difficult to travel anywhere outside the country without the risk of being infected with virus. 

@p_ansif/Twitter

While the flowers bloom in Japan during the spring, in Northeast India, the cherry blossoms arrive a bit earlier in November.  

ANI

Cherry blossom lovers have taken it up to take in the beauty of the white and pink bloom from the safety of their homes. They have been sharing mesmerising pictures of the blossomed flowers. 

@anubratach/Twitter

While cherry blossom festival has been cancelled, one can, however, still visit Meghalaya, only if one is coronavirus free. 

ANI

The state administration will allow tourists to visit the cherry blossom festivals if they have a COVID negative rapid antigen test report or a RT-PCR report, taken no more than 72 hours before. 

 

 

