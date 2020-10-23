Last Updated:

IN PICS | Thousands Attend Drive-thru Version Of 150-year-old South Carolina State Fair

Fair Manager Nancy Smith says more than 10,000 visitors came to the fair on the first day, people have been very excited and were actually lined up to get in.

Written By Zaini Majeed
Organizers say thousands of people turned out to peer at agricultural exhibits from their car windows and grab to-go funnel cakes at a drive-thru fair in South Carolina.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic threat, the approximately 150 year oldSouth Carolina State Fair’s 2020 edition switched to a drive-thru event for the first time in history. 

Organisers divided the fairgrounds into 8 lane route for the vehicles to watch the exhibition from their car windows.

People could purchase turkey legs, Candy apples, Fiske Fries, funnel cakes and other eatables from stalls, although the fair did not have any rides to avoid in person contacts. 

A snippet of agriculture, arts, entertainment was also installed for the fair attendees to enjoy within the safety and from the comfort of their vehicles.

State fair released a map key and a food menu on its official website for the ease of the fairgoers when they visit. 

The organisers emphasised on the use of face masks to those available at the food stalls to ensure safety of the visitors as they order from inside their vehicles.

In first of its kind, visitors would go about the parking lot and enter the fair that hosts at least six separate lines for fair food installed at  Lexington Medical Center Fair Park.

The fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbia with an exempt to the entry fee.

The attractions comprise of almost 20-minute route, which the customers could enter at North Gate on Rosewood Drive without exiting their vehicles.

 

 

