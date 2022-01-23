In Russia, Girl Survives Cold Blizzard By Hugging A Fluffy Dog For Warmth: Reports

Amidst a bitterly cold blizzard in Russia, a 10-year-old girl managed to survive 18 hours within it overnight. A stray dog was her lifeline. The girl clung to the comfort of the stray animal before a band of authorities and volunteers could find her after going missing from school in Uglegorsk, Russia, and becoming stuck in the freezing cold snowstorm, according to Russian publications Komsomolskaya Pravda and the Siberian Times.

According to local sources, the girl, who has not been named by officials, went missing around 1 p.m. on January 13 before her mother dialled 911. Because of the blizzard, which had resulted in up to 2 feet of snowdrifts and limited visibility, a team of authorities and volunteers worked together to search the town for the missing girl. According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, a tip was received from a resident who remembered seeing a girl playing with a stray dog near a shelter.

The girl was found snuggling the animal under a balcony

The girl was discovered snuggling the animal under a low balcony while both sat on a mattress, dressed properly for the cold. According to the media agencies, the girl stated that she was "hugging a fluffy dog for warmth." It's truly a marvel that the girl survived in such conditions," volunteer searcher Anatoly Ivanov told the Siberian Times.

The volunteers searched all night for the girl, but nothing was visible, and it was getting difficult for them as they were not able to straighten their fingers due to the freezing temperature. They started to believe that she wouldn't be discovered alive by the next morning, according to Ivanov, the Siberian Times reported. The girl was sent to a nearby hospital and was able to return home the same day, according to Russian news channel ASTV.

