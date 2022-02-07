Last Updated:

In Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar, Artist Carves Her Portrait On Chalk; Watch

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rohit Ranjan
Lata Mangeshkar

Image: @SachinSanghe/Twitter


All of India continues to mourn the sad demise of legendary singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, and tributes continue to pour in from across the country in forms that range from poetry and music to art and sculpture. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 6. 

In a heartfelt tribute to the late singer, micro sculpture artist Sachin Sanghe created a sculpture of Lata Mangeshkar on chalk. Sachin shared a video on the microblogging site Twitter, where he was seen carving the chalk to turn it into a portrait of Lata Mangeshkar.

The 30-second clip runs in time laps as Sanghe carves the chalk, shaping it into a sculpture of the late singer. The iconic song Lag Ja Gale can be heard in the background which gives an emotional touch to the video. "Humble tributes to legendary #LataMangeshkar Ji A quick miniature sculpture of #LataDidi (sic)," Sanghe captioned the post. 

Netizens remembered Lata Didi, laud artist for his tribute

The clip was shared on February 6, and since then it has gone viral with more than two lakh people watching. The video has received over 18 thousand likes and 2,680 retweets and the number is constantly growing. It also invited a wide range of comments from people who appreciated his skills and remembered the legendary singer. One Twitter user wrote, "You are genius Sachin. amazing talent” Another commenter wrote, "Amazing work! Best tribute to lataji!! (sic)"

One commenter pointed out the fact that Lata Ji who is often referred to as a manifestation of Goddess Saraswati, passed away just a day after Saraswati Puja. "It has always been said that Lata Mangeshkar has the blessings of Maa Saraswati in her voice, she has some boon. See the coincidence, her body left on the day of immersion of Saraswati Puja. Lata Mangeshkar is not a single name. She has become an adjective for us. A world of countless melodious voices and a legacy left ahead," he wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar has sung many iconic songs in her career, including Lag Ja Gale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, and many more. She has worked with every generation since the 1940s and has received numerous awards throughout her illustrious career, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

(Image: @SachinSanghe/Twitter)

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar sculpture, Lata Mangeshkar tribute
