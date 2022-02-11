In UK, Afghan Neighbour Shares Food With Woman During Illness; Wins Hearts Online

In a heartwarming incident in the UK, an Afghan man who fled his country after the Taliban takeover shared some delicious food with his British neighbour who had earlier informed him that she was ill. A woman, who goes by the mane Sunday Blake on Twitter shared an image on the microblogging site stating that her Afghan neighbour shared food with her, which went viral on the internet.

Sunday Blake shared an image of the food which includes bread, spinach, okra and yoghurt. In the caption, she stated that her next-door neighbour is an Afghan who left his entire family behind when he escaped a few weeks ago. She added that last week, he inquired in broken English as to why she appeared to be skinny, to which she responded by saying that she recently had surgery and was sick. She then stated that the man "simply tossed this (food) around, which was all homemade, including the yoghurt and bread."

One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him 😂). I said id recently had surgery & was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt & bread. pic.twitter.com/Lh3ePFKi4x — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

Netizens shower love on UK woman's Afghan neighbour

The image was shared a week ago on February 3 and since has gone viral with more than 58 thousand likes and 3,200 retweets. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who loved the Afghan neighbour. One Twitter user commented, "When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour." Another person wrote, "Food culture can be so incredible. A way of bonding, socialising, sharing culture, community building. I hate the fact I just pummel sausage rolls and crisps in my face as fuel rather than embracing the culture and ceremony of food."

When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour. — Lydia Kan (she/her) (@LydiaCourage) February 3, 2022

Reminds me of when we had to clear out my uncle's house after he died. His Pakistani neighbours kept checking in with us as we came and went and eventually said we should go in for some tea. Thinking tea and biccies, we walked in to find loads of samosas, pilau rice, chicken etc — Ben Smith (@myboysquiggle) February 3, 2022

That looks delicious. I recognise the spinach, yoghurt and bread - but what is the other dish? — Zebby Dee (@dee_zebby) February 3, 2022

A third comment read, "I do wish we had a more spontaneously neighbourly culture. I'd love to get to know my neighbours a bit better and although we talk to each other, it doesn't go beyond that."

Food culture can be so incredible. A way of bonding, socialising, sharing culture, community building. I hate the fact I just pummel sausage rolls and crisps in my face as fuel rather than embracing the culture and ceremony of food. — Boosted Ben (@bvulliamy) February 2, 2022

I do wish we had a more spontaneously neighbourly culture. I'd love to get to know my neighbours a bit better and although we talk to each other, it doesn't go beyond that. — BeanZ (@amotorhomme) February 4, 2022

The right to stay should not be based on someone's ability to cook

However, in the following tweet, the British woman stated that she does not believe that the right to stay should be based on someone's ability to cook and that she just felt like sharing some of his cultures as an act of care, which is a lovely gesture of community living.

(NB: I dont think right to stay should be granted on ability to cook, and should be a given. I just thought this was a beautiful gesture of community in sharing some of his culture as an act of care) — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

(Image: @SundayMargot/Twitter)