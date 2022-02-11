Last Updated:

In UK, Afghan Neighbour Shares Food With Woman During Illness; Wins Hearts Online

In a heartwarming instance in the UK, an Afghan man who fled his country after the Taliban takeover shared some delicious food with his British neighbour.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
UK

Image: @SundayMargot/Twitter


In a heartwarming incident in the UK, an Afghan man who fled his country after the Taliban takeover shared some delicious food with his British neighbour who had earlier informed him that she was ill. A woman, who goes by the mane Sunday Blake on Twitter shared an image on the microblogging site stating that her Afghan neighbour shared food with her, which went viral on the internet.

Sunday Blake shared an image of the food which includes bread, spinach, okra and yoghurt. In the caption, she stated that her next-door neighbour is an Afghan who left his entire family behind when he escaped a few weeks ago. She added that last week, he inquired in broken English as to why she appeared to be skinny, to which she responded by saying that she recently had surgery and was sick. She then stated that the man "simply tossed this (food) around, which was all homemade, including the yoghurt and bread."

Netizens shower love on UK woman's Afghan neighbour

The image was shared a week ago on February 3 and since has gone viral with more than 58 thousand likes and 3,200 retweets. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who loved the Afghan neighbour. One Twitter user commented, "When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour." Another person wrote, "Food culture can be so incredible. A way of bonding, socialising, sharing culture, community building. I hate the fact I just pummel sausage rolls and crisps in my face as fuel rather than embracing the culture and ceremony of food."

READ | UK to send 1K troops to Eastern Europe if needed, announces Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

A third comment read, "I do wish we had a more spontaneously neighbourly culture. I'd love to get to know my neighbours a bit better and although we talk to each other, it doesn't go beyond that."

READ | In UK, anti-Semitism acts touch new high amid COVID; surpasses 2019 record

The right to stay should not be based on someone's ability to cook

However, in the following tweet, the British woman stated that she does not believe that the right to stay should be based on someone's ability to cook and that she just felt like sharing some of his cultures as an act of care, which is a lovely gesture of community living.

(Image: @SundayMargot/Twitter)

READ | Top US Gen discusses European security with UK, Ukrainian counterparts amid Russian threat
READ | Boris Johnson says 'stakes are very high' for UK as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates
READ | UK: Met Police chief resigns amid series of scandals & accusations of racism in forces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: UK, Afghan migrant, Viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND