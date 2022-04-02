In UK, Man Crashes Brand New Ferrari Minutes After Leaving Showroom; No Injuries Reported

In what would be a horrendous situation for any car lover, a man in the UK crashed his brand new Ferrari after having driven it for less than two miles. As per police, quoted by local media, a British driver treated himself to a Ferrari, and within minutes of leaving the showroom crashed it.

According to Derby Police, the Ferrari was purchased on the morning of April 1, and driven less than a few minutes before the accident happened. The supercar was purchased from a nearby dealership, Cars in Derby, and had barely left the showroom when it crashed.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, which posted photos of the aftermath of the crash on Twitter, informed that now injuries were reported.

Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/X4IMuflPa5 — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) April 1, 2022

"East Midlands Ambulance service alerted us to reports of a collision on St Alkmund's Way in Derby just before 11 am today. One vehicle was involved in the collision. No injuries were reported," a Derbyshire Police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "The car was moved off the road and the driver arranged for their own recovery. The driver was not arrested or charged with any offence," the spokesperson added.

'Expensive lesson'

The photos of the crashed car were shared by the police unit of Derbyshire. Since being shared, the post has caught the attention of many, with several calling the incident an expensive lesson.

"Hopefully it's a write-off. People need to learn to buy that's appropriate for them. Expensive lesson (sic)", wrote a user. Another commented, "I really can't understand how these people think that a normal driving license qualifies them to drive supercars without training. Expensive mistake and plenty of "you can't park that there mate" hopefully aimed at him (sic)".

"Too much money, not enough sense," a third netizen quipped, while a fourth wrote, "All the gear no idea - as usual lol (sic)".

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)