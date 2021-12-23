In a bizarre incident, a woman took her relationship issues to the next level after her boyfriend refused to kiss her following which she dialed the emergency helpline number to complain that her "boyfriends wouldn't kiss her", revealed the Lincolnshire Police, UK. The police department has appealed to the residents to only use the "999 helpline number when life or property is in immediate danger". Otherwise, people can call 101. Meanwhile, other calls included passengers asking for train timing, the dentist's contact number, and calling to report that someone had a shortage of water.

The Lincolnshire police department said Christmas was one of the busiest times of the year, and "Calling us on 999 because your boyfriend won't kiss you is unreasonable." They further said, "We try to understand why people call 999 as a hoax or for unreasonable or inappropriate reasons, but we're left wondering why," reported BBC.

This time of year is one of the busiest for our Call Takers who answer the emergency 999 calls. We see a rise in the number of calls, especially in the evenings.



If its a genuine emergency call 999 if not it's 101#NOT999 @FCR_Lincs

However, this is not the first instance of someone calling the police to register petty complaints. A month ago, a young woman called the police to complain that her boyfriend was not talking to her. Similarly, last year around Christmas and New Year, the UK police call center received an average of 265 emergency calls on a daily basis, despite the county being in lockdown due to COVID restrictions. The police have said that 999 is an emergency line and people should contact them only "when a crime is actually happening at the time".

The in charge of the force's control room, Mike Modder, said unreasonable or inappropriate calls could stop police from helping someone who is in actual need of emergency help. "If we feel it's not a genuine emergency but still a policing matter, we will put you through to a colleague who can still help so that it will not tie up the 999 lines," he said, reported BBC. When we release that it's a hoax call or a non-policing matter, we forward the call to free the lines, he added.

The police also urged others to act responsibly so that friends and family don't simply dial emergency helpline numbers in some state of toxication. Stopping them could help the police and their time. Modder further said, "It could really make a difference to a genuine call. We can't help with food orders, taxis, or the number of dentists. "