In UK, Woman Finds Late Husband’s Wedding Ring 35 Years After It Went Missing: Report

Often, inanimate objects hold special significance and relevance in people's lives. Sometimes they are significant by simple virtue of their association with a person or a memory, and at other times, they may hold great value by marking an important event that shaped one's life. Of such objects, a wedding ring is a prized possession universally and transcends cultures and barriers.

Losing the wedding ring of a spouse after they have passed can sometimes be painful and regrettable; finding that lost wedding ring after over three decades can be an overwhelming emotion that can make one cry and smile at the same time. In an incident that depicts this exact scenario, a 90-year-old woman from Cornwall in England was surprised after she accidentally found her late husband's wedding ring 35 years after it ostensibly went missing.

Ann Kendrick, a mother of seven, found the ring on Saturday when she was cleaning the base of an apple tree in her garden. The ring belonged to Peter, Ann's husband, who lost it while gardening back in 1987.

Kendrick while cleaning, found a piece of metal that she thought that its a scrap metal but on closer inspection, she realized that it was her husband’s lost wedding ring, the BBC reported. Her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, had lost his wedding ring years ago when he was working in their garden. Kendrick expressed her excitement about finding the ring and added that her husband would have been "as surprised as her", as per the BBC report.

Expressing her joy and surprise, Ann Kendrick told the British media outlet that at first she didn't believe that it was a wedding ring as "it looked like a dirty piece of bent metal". Kendrick said that she found the ring when she pulled out the tuft of the grass. She was excited at her find, she told the BBC that she almost choked while telling about her discovery to a friend. She said that she will get the ring fixed and wear it as a necklace in the fond memory of her late partner.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)