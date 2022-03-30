In US, Wisconsin Man Goes Out To Buy Hot Dogs, Buys Lottery Ticket Instead & Wins $107,000

A woman sent her husband for a quick task to buy some groceries, but this general task turned out to be a life-changing incident for the couple. A woman's husband in Wisconsin, US, while grocery shopping made an impulse decision to buy the lottery ticket and won $107,000 out of it. The lottery winner's wife asked him to pick up hot dogs, when he was at Pick N Save, located on Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac, he saw a sign he couldn’t get past. It said the Badger 5 was up to $96,000.

However, luck has always been with the Bednarek family. According to CBS58, "And I said 'what if I could get us married by the tribal chief?' And he says, 'I don't think they do that.' I said, 'watch me', laughed Ellen Bednarek, lottery winner. But, this was just when they were getting married. After 21 years of marriage, they still have luck following them even during a mundane grocery run. "So I came out and said, 'could you maybe please get me some hot dogs?" said Ellen Bednarek.

How did the couple win the lottery ticket?

Meanwhile, Joseph's eye caught a sign at the service desk at the store. "And I looked, I backed up and saw $96,000. All I had left was a $10 bill. Normally I buy five and I went there and, 'oh well, give me $10 worth", said Joseph Bednarek. "I don't know why I did it. Because it was in the 90-some thousands", Bednarek added as per CBS58. It was the first time when Joseph won a handsome amount in the lottery, as the most Bednarek's ever won in a lottery was $400.

At first, it was hard for Joseph to believe that they have won the lottery. "I just kept looking at it. What did I do wrong? Did I write them down wrong? I called up two or three times, the lottery hotline, they give you all the numbers," said Joseph Bednarek. "He called me in and then I looked at the numbers and I go, 'these match', added Ellen, his wife. The couple has already thought out how will they spend their money.

Bednarek is ‘retired and plans to use the winnings to complete house repairs and add to savings’, as per CBS58. The couple was excited to put the amount into the correct place and had already decided to spend the amount. This included replacing the roof and paying off a camper. "The rest of the few thousand we’ll probably fill up our gas tank 10 times. That’ll be it", Bednarek said with a laugh.

(Image: PTI)