In US, Woman Rescued After Falling Headfirst Into Toilet During Quest To Find Her Phone

A woman who accidentally tumbled her cellphone into a toilet met with a mishap inside the cubicle and had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington. The unidentified woman was believed to be at the top of Mount Walker in Olympic National Forest, Washington, when the incident happened, AP reported. The woman was rescued by the Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly. Visuals of the firefighters rescuing the woman from the vault of the toilet have now gone viral on social media.

As per Fire Department Chief Tim Manly, the woman first dismantled the toilet seat while she was attempting to retrieve her lost cellphone. The woman then used her dog's leash to look out for her cellphone, however, it didn't work and then she fell headfirst into the toilet vault while using the dog’s leash to support herself. The woman was alone and strived for 10 to 45 minutes trying to get out, however, she eventually managed to find out her phone and dialed 911. The incident was shared by Brinnon Fire Department on Facebook.

What happened next?

Firefighters established a makeshift stand to reach the harness, which, the rescue teams used to pull the woman out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department stated that the woman was uninjured when she was rescued. She was washed down and “was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, however, she only wanted to leave,” the department revealed.

The fire department was eventually able to pull the woman to safety sans any injuries. She was washed down and given a Tyvek suit, similar to the ones forensics teams wear at a crime scene. The woman meanwhile stated that she wasn’t injured and declined medical engagement. “This was pretty unique," Manly said, while speaking on the incident. "I’ve been doing this for 40 years and that was a first", as per AP.

Image: Facebook/@BrinnonFireDepartment