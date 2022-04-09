In West Bengal, Horse Seen Travelling In Packed Local Train; RPF Officials Arrest Owner

There is never a dull moment for the online community as the internet is always brimming with bizarre and hilarious content. A lot of times, there are mind-boggling posts that make the rounds and go viral on social media platforms, thus garnering massive numbers of likes and responses. However, people could unknowingly end up putting themselves in difficult situations. In a recent post on micro-blogging site Twitter, a video shows a horse travelling in a crowded local train. The video is believed to be shot in West Bengal, and the train is reportedly a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Down local. The owner of the animal was also reportedly present on board, supposedly unaware that animals are not allowed in passenger compartments.

Miniature cattle are often seen travelling in local trains in West Bengal, but this was a rare sight as a full-grown horse was spotted amongst the crowd. In the video, a horse was seen standing with its owner, surrounded by commuters. However, a few pictures on social media of 'a horse enjoying a ride in a packed local train' have also gone viral. The Twitter post has garnered 273 views.

In the latest update, an official informed on Saturday that Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have arrested the owner of the animal under the Railway Act. Forty-year-old Gafoor Ali Mollah wanted to give his horse a train ride from Dakshin Durgapur to Netra, a distance of 23km, instead of trudging back home after a hard race that the stallion had participated in.

RPF authorities took note of the incident on social media after the video went viral amongst several online users, and arrested the man at his Netra residence on Friday with help from local police. “He has been booked under various sections of the Railway Act for creating nuisance in railway property and unauthorised occupation in a train,” Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said, adding that animals cannot be travelling in passenger compartments and a separate wagon has to be booked for the purpose. Chakraborty further added that the man and his horse had boarded the train in the evening, when more attention is paid to women’s security in the compartments.

The peculiar video has left netizens in splits. However, according to reports, the Eastern Railway has ordered an investigation to verify the authenticity of the viral pictures. Such incidents are rare to see but once posts of such incidents surface on the internet, netizens are quick to react to and reshare the posts. This video may not have interactions but will definitely leave people laughing and chuckling on social media. What would be your reaction if you are in a similar situation?

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@vijayrampatrika