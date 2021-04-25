Inaugural #JoshFight Trends Online As 100s Show Up For Pool Noodle Fight Over Name Josh

Five-year-old Josh Swain has won the inaugural "Battle of the Joshes" in Nebraska park, Lincoln in the US. The boy has won the competition in which a number of people named Josh Swain from around the country had come to participate in a pool-noodle contest. The idea of the competition came to one of the members of the contest (also Josh Swain), a college student from Tucson, Arizona who on social media had last year challenged others with the same name for a fight.

Five-year-old Josh wins contest

The bunch of people gathered in the park and the contest started with a battle of Rock, Paper and scissors between Josh Swain from Arizona and Josh Swain from Omaha, reported AP quoting KLKN TV. Arizona student won the competition and was given the title of "True Josh Swain." The competition was followed by a pool noodle contest in which a five-year-old boy Josh Vinson Jr. emerged winner and he was presented the Burger King Crown. The competition also included a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation.

Congrats to Little Josh on winning the legendary Josh fight. #joshfight pic.twitter.com/Cgt4UQUaFM — aaron.vrbka (@AaronVrbka) April 24, 2021

Thank you so so much to all the volunteers that helped out and the residents of the great city of Lincoln for being so welcoming and making this event incredible. Still in disbelief at the moment but amazed at the incredible support — joshua swain (@joshswainaz) April 24, 2021

We also ran a food drive for @FoodBankLincoln ! Here is a picture of the haul after we already loaded up one car! pic.twitter.com/4ECHJtqDyA — joshua swain (@joshswainaz) April 24, 2021

The pictures and videos of the event have gone viral on social media with netizens appreciating the adorable little Josh. One user wrote, "Congrats to Little Josh on winning the legendary Josh fight". Another individual commented, "LITTLE JOSH IM SO PROUD OF YOU".

Little Josh destroyed all the josh's. He is the chosen one. The only Josh.



"I like fighting!"

- Little Josh, 2021

#JoshFight pic.twitter.com/FE8VNtX3dJ — erik !! ceo of akeshu. (@heyadamn) April 24, 2021

When they asked if Little Josh had anything to say after winning he just said; "I like fighting". #JoshFight pic.twitter.com/dX15SktdqQ — Little Buddy (@0_Miss_Secret_0) April 24, 2021

#JoshFight

One Josh to rule them all !!

LITTLE JOSH

LITTLE JOSH

LITTLE JOSH

LITTLE JOSH pic.twitter.com/0QpqnXUo3p — Joe (@amistakeperhaps) April 24, 2021

Last month, Team 33 announced that they welcomed the youngest ever paid Fortnite gamer aged just 8 years old. The pro eSports kid named Joseph Deen dubbed as ’33 Gosu’ received a world-class gaming setup that costs $5000 and a $33,000 signing bonus. He was invited by the Californian esports team to their headquarters wherein he also received the high-speed computer system from the hands of celebrity ambassador Kaash Paige. The California-based kid has been playing Fortnite since he was four years old and was recognised by the Team33 approximately 18 months ago.

(Image Credits: HEYADMN/AARONVRBKA/Twitter)