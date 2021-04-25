Last Updated:

Inaugural #JoshFight Trends Online As 100s Show Up For Pool Noodle Fight Over Name Josh

100s of people named Josh Swain from around the country reached Nebraska park in US on April 21 for a pool noodle competition to decide who can keep the name.

Five-year-old Josh Swain has won the inaugural "Battle of the Joshes" in Nebraska park, Lincoln in the US. The boy has won the competition in which a number of people named Josh Swain from around the country had come to participate in a pool-noodle contest. The idea of the competition came to one of the members of the contest (also Josh Swain), a college student from Tucson, Arizona who on social media had last year challenged others with the same name for a fight.

Five-year-old Josh wins contest

The bunch of people gathered in the park and the contest started with a battle of Rock, Paper and scissors between Josh Swain from Arizona and Josh Swain from Omaha, reported AP quoting KLKN TV. Arizona student won the competition and was given the title of "True Josh Swain." The competition was followed by a pool noodle contest in which a five-year-old boy Josh Vinson Jr. emerged winner and he was presented the Burger King Crown. The competition also included a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation.

 

The pictures and videos of the event have gone viral on social media with netizens appreciating the adorable little Josh. One user wrote, "Congrats to Little Josh on winning the legendary Josh fight".  Another individual commented, "LITTLE JOSH IM SO PROUD OF YOU". 

