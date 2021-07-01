'Incredible': Diver Finds Note In A Bottle From 1926, Gives It To Late Writer's Daughter

A scuba diver has found a green bottle with the message written in 1926. Jennifer Dowker was reportedly cleaning the windows of a small ship when she spotted a old bottle at the base of the lake and dived down. She found the bottle with a message in it in Cheboygan River in Michigan.

Diver finds bottle with a note

The pictures of the note and the bottle were posted on the Nautical North Family Adventures Facebook page. The note found in the bottle said, "Will the person who finds this bottle return this paper to George Morrow Cheboygan, Michigan and tell where it was found?". The post caught the attention of netizens and many investigated their family trees and dug out old information. Take a look at the post.

Dowker’s post has garnered over 70,000 likes and 113k shares. Netizens, amazed by the find of the diver took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users described the find as "incredible" while others tried to investigate their family trees so that the letter reaches the person's daughter. One user commented, "This is an incredible find! I’m curious though how it was wrapped to conserve the ink for that long?? So so cool!" "I am thinking this may have been my uncle. My mom and her two bothers lived there in Cheboygan. Her name was Harriet, her bother George and Tom. That is so cool", commented another individual. Another user commented, "Unbelievable they way the ink is still intact even after being wet so long!".

Bottle reunited with George's daughter

A few days later, Dowker was contacted by Michele Primeau, the daughter of George Morrow. The Nautical North Family Adventure shared an update on a bottle found in the river. In the post, they mentioned that they were able to get in contact with George Morrow's daughter Michele Primeau. They further informed that they planned to display the name George Morrow on a shop. Nautical North Family Adventure uploaded another post in which they have shared pictures of George’s pictures which his daughter Michele had sent to them via the mail.

IMAGE: Straitsarea/Facebook

