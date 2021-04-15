'Incredibly Fast': Lion Chases And Captures Its Prey In Front Of Tourist Vehicle | Watch

A recent video that has surfaced on the internet perfectly depicts a lion's aggressiveness as it shows the king of the jungle chasing down its prey, right in front of a tourist car. Uploaded on the Twitter handle, ‘Sanade’, the video has captured the horrifying experience that the tourists had. “This is nuts”, read the caption of the video. The terrifying video has now gone viral with netizens across social media sharing it.

Lion chases its prey

In the video, two men can be seen in front of the car and one at the back, who has captured the moment. Just three seconds into the video and the men can be seen slumping as the lion storms through, right in front of them and roars as it catches its prey. Let’s have a look at the video.

On watching the horrifying video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "They’re still sitting there like they don’t know lions hunt in packs. They better put that thing down flip it and reverse it before the rest come". Another person wrote, "So basically, don't waste your time running". Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 2.5 million views and nearly 59K likes.

They just doing pursuit drills https://t.co/DRoZzF8E1g — JC⭐ (@Jalen_88) April 14, 2021

The Circle Of Life https://t.co/eTOcUJeLxi — Sackboy (@BallouttFredo) April 14, 2021

And here I was thinking I could potentially out run a lion https://t.co/zocv4CDScW — J A L E N𓅓 (@TruJalen) April 14, 2021

DAMN!!!! NATURE IS CRAZY!! https://t.co/rfGJI4R1Xn — 💤ordsbored💤 making sub-par content since 2018 (@ordsbored) April 13, 2021

The wild really be WILD 😳 https://t.co/jAQCLbRDK6 — Bash 🛸 (@Big_bash_) April 13, 2021

more like that 50 mph max ... so incredibly fast — Sasa Christo (@SasaChristo) April 13, 2021

'Original Mufasa & Simba'

In another video, which went viral, a lion cub annoying its dad, leaving netizens in awe. Uploaded by Twitter handle ‘Nature & Animal’, the video shows the cub hopping around, mostly annoying, its dad. It looks like the cub wants its dad to play, who does not look interested and eventually walks away. One of the social media users even compared it with the animated Hollywood movie The Lion King and wrote 'original Mufasa & Simba'. The title of the video says, “Lion cub pestering his dad”, is an apt description of what is happening in the video. In the beginning of the video, the cub can be seen hopping around its dad while he continues to roar and move the cub away

Lion cub pestering his dad pic.twitter.com/6ltpyifj4j — Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 13, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@sweetsanade)

