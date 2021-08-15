Independence Day: Netflix Uses Movie Scenes To Explain ‘what Makes Us Desi’; Watch

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, streaming platform Netflix shared a video on its Instagram page. The shared video depicts the different scenes from various popular movies and web series with the caption "Here's to 75 years of being desi." The less than 1:50 min video is bound to make one smile as it totally complements its caption. The video opens with a scene from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the scene, Kajol, who played the role of Anjali Sharma, talks about her love for India with her husband, Rahul Raichand, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and son Krissh, played by Jibraan Khan. As the video progresses, it shows scenes from different films like Atithi Devo Bhava, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani along with clips from some web series explaining the points of "what makes us desi." The video includes various things which a typical "Desi" person does in his day to day life.

Watch the video here:

Video goes viral, netizens react:

The video was liked by netizens as it went viral on social media platforms soon after being shared. The video has garnered 1.16 lakh views and a number of comments in four hours. A user commented, "I was so happy after watching the national anthem scene and i was like 7 or 8 years best scene from this movie [sic]." “The KKKG part in the end gave me chills. Literal chills,” wrote another user. "Aey, "Saare Jahan se acha Hindustan Hamara [sic]," expressed another. Several netizens reacted with heart eyed emojis and heart emoticons. Take a look at some of the comments by the users below:

Netflix, Inc. is an American over-the-top content platform and production company that was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph. It is worth mentioning here that Netflix and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) have recently announced coming together to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through the homegrown series. The streaming platform announced that a series of short videos themed ‘One Country, Incredible Diversity’ will throw light on India’s cultural journey.

