Independence Day: Viral Facebook Post Remembers Independent India's First Olympic Gold

While India marks the 74th year of independence from British colonial rule, netizens took to social media to race backwards and remember moments from history. One picture among the millions shared on Facebook has drawn the particular interest of the netizens. The black and white picture is of the then Indian Hockey team captain and his team after their historic win at the Olympics.

On August 12, 1948, Kishan Lal stood on the first rank at London Olympics and watched the Tiranga unfurl. It was the first-ever Gold medal for independent India at the Olympic platform. The Facebook post by Indian Sports Honours celebrates the victory of the young sportsmen. “A historic day for the nation in 1948. #Onthisday Independent India won its first Olympic medal in hockey," the post read. The team defeated Great Britain 4-0 and "it was the first instance when our national anthem was sung at Wembley," the post added. Take a look at the post:

The post, which was uploaded on August 11, garnered over 26 thousand views and over 200 comments. Viewers were elated and showered respect and admiration for the team. While many commented how proud they were to see the picture, there were others who congratulated the current achievers at the recently passed Tokyo Olympics 2020. “Very great and proud moment for Indians !!” one wrote. “Great moments being cherished. It is a great idea of making people know about our earlier Olympics gold medal fantastic and greatest moments. I thank you all heartily for providing us with an opportunity to listen and also see the matches,” wrote another. "Truly, what a proud moment!" wrote the third.

The historic event

The 1948 hockey finals at London Summer Olympics were "thrilling" for India, Balbir Singh Sr. told Olympics.com. The team achieved a lead of 4-0 against the British. Their game plan was to the point and the players were full of energy, he added. The hard-won victory dumbfounded Britain and presented to the world a new undefeated group of young energetics. It is also noteworthy that all the players in the game were debutantes.

