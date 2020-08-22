'Celebrating At Our Home': Indian-American Couple Hosts Musical Campaign For Biden-Harris

An Indian-American couple has released a musical campaign video demonstrating support for US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Vice President running candidate Senator Kamala Harris. Shared by Ajay Bhutoria, the 38 seconds footage depicts a couple residing in Silicon Valley making a victory appeal for the democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential elections via campaign endorsement. Biden’s Vice President pick Harris has largely influenced South Asians and another diverse tapestry in the US considering her Indian origin. Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Kamala Harris is the first candidate in the US on major party ticket with an Indian background. The couple, with a band, is vouching for her big win as she resonates with multiculturalism against US president Donald Trump's anti-immigrant ideology.

Living in Silicon Valley, we are at heart innovators; we have applied that creativity to rapidly grow the outreach to key South Asian voter groups in support of Biden. It is extremely important that we all come together as a community to fight for what is right, PTI quoted Vinita Bhutoria as saying after her campaign footage went viral across the social media.

Read: Joe Biden And Allies Raised $70 Million During 4-day DNC, Campaign Confirms

Read: Pence Counterattacks Democrats' Criticism, Says Biden's Presidency Would Crush Economy

More videos for Biden-Harris campaign

Vinita commenced the video that now has several views, saying, “America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho: Jo Biden Jaisa Ho” in an energetic voice, excited to endorse Harris, the first-generation Indian American in the US. “Indo-Americans are the crucial margin of victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada,” PTI quoted Ajay as saying. The couple has been composing three more videos for the Biden-Harris campaign and had earlier launched the fundraiser for Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, the former second lady of the United States. Harris, the third woman and first Black and first Asian American candidate to be nominated for vice president tweeted post her nomination, saying, she was “honoured” to join the ticket. " Biden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” she said.

Read: Biden Says He'd Close Country If Experts Said To

Read: Biden, Once An Orator, Reaches For Rhetorical Flourish Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.